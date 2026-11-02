Sindh bans CNG, LPG cylinders in school vans

The provincial education minister has issued safety directives to private schools, also prohibiting the unsafe supply of petrol to school transport vehicles.

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister has imposed a strict ban on the use of compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders in school vans, citing student safety concerns.





The provincial education minister has issued safety directives to private schools, also prohibiting the unsafe supply of petrol to school transport vehicles.





According to a letter issued by the minister, supplying fuel to vehicle engines through bottles and cans is dangerous and has been banned.





The directives also prohibit school vans from carrying more students than their designated capacity or allowing students to travel while standing on footboards.





The letter further states that a fitness certificate issued by the Sindh government is mandatory for school transport vehicles. A copy of the certificate must be kept inside the vehicle.





The minister warned that action would be taken against school administrations found violating the safety directives.





Private educational institutions have been instructed to strictly comply with all safety regulations, with the minister stressing that no compromise would be made on the safety and well-being of students.