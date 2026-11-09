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Netflix's 'The Diplomat' sets new streaming record

The series accumulated 1.19 billion minutes of viewing time in just one week, according to figures released by Nielsen.

Web Desk November 09, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Keri Russell stars as Netflix's political drama series The Diplomat, which recorded 1.19 billion viewing minutes.


LOS ANGELES: Netflix's hit political drama series The Diplomat has achieved remarkable streaming success with its fourth season, becoming the most-watched original streaming series of the week.


The series accumulated 1.19 billion minutes of viewing time in just one week, according to figures released by Nielsen.


Hollywood reports said the show recorded the impressive viewership between October 19 and 25, demonstrating growing audience interest even after its initial release week.


All eight episodes of the fourth season premiered on Netflix on October 15, with Keri Russell reprising her leading role.


The latest season has also received strong reviews from critics, earning a perfect 100% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. It received better reviews than the show's previous three seasons.


Although The Diplomat did not top the overall streaming rankings, it outperformed several popular television shows in attracting viewers.


Netflix has expressed confidence in the series' continued success, confirming on Oct. 29 that a fifth season is in development.


The show's achievements also include winning its first Emmy Award this year, further strengthening its position in the television industry.

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