Pakistan to host third Makkah Defense Alliance committee meeting

Three nations' top political and military leaders to meet in Pakistan.

The first meeting took place in Turkey whereas the second meeting was held in Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will be hosting the third meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee of the Makkah Defense Alliance in which political and military leaders of Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia will participate to enhance trilateral cooperation and coordination among the three countries.





In this meeting, the three countries' foreign and defense ministers and military chiefs will participate. The discussions will revolve around political coordination, regional security and enhancing defense relations.





From the side of Pakistan, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif and Chief of Defense Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir will represent their country.





Moreover, senior officials of Turkey and Saudi Arabia, including foreign and defense ministers and military chiefs, are also likely to join the delegation.





The meeting of the committee will be the third time for this group to meet. The first meeting took place in Turkey whereas the second meeting was held in Saudi Arabia.