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Pakistan score 281-5 on against Sri Lanka on opening day at Pindi Test

Test debutants Tayyab Arif and Mohammad Taha impressed with half-centuries, while captain Babar Azam also scored a fifty.

Web Desk November 09, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan scored 281 for five wickets against Sri Lanka at the close of play on the opening day of the first Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.


Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first.


Test debutants Tayyab Arif and Mohammad Taha impressed with half-centuries, while captain Babar Azam also scored a fifty.


Tayyab Arif scored 57 runs before being dismissed, while Babar reached his 35th Test half-century off 54 balls but was dismissed for 50.


Mohammad Taha contributed 51 runs before returning to the pavilion. Salman Ali Agha was dismissed for 16.


Saud Shakeel remained unbeaten on 57, with Ghazi Ghori batting on seven at the close of play.


Poor light brought an early end to the day's proceedings, with only 67.2 overs bowled.


For Sri Lanka, Asitha Fernando claimed two wickets, while Dilshan Madushanka, Milan Rathnayake and Sonal Dinusha took one wicket each.


Four Pakistan players made their Test debuts in the match.

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