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Taylor Swift’s Clara Bow inspiration returns to theaters nearly 100 years later

The 1927 silent film “It” helped turn Bow into one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Web Desk October 17, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
The revival will begin at the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon, France.

A Hollywood icon is stepping back into the spotlight as Clara Bow’s 1927 silent film “It” receives a new lease on life through a major restoration and theatrical release deal.


Nearly a century after Clara Bow helped define Hollywood glamour, one of her most celebrated films is preparing for a big-screen comeback, giving a new generation of moviegoers a chance to discover the star who inspired Taylor Swift’s song “Clara Bow.”

The 1927 silent film “It” helped turn Bow into one of Hollywood’s biggest stars and cemented her reputation as the original “It girl,” a label that captured her charm, confidence and screen presence.


Now, French film distributor Carlotta Films is partnering with American company Artcraft Pictures to bring classic Hollywood movies back to French theaters, preserving the films while introducing them to modern audiences.


The revival will begin at the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon, France, where a newly restored version of “It” is scheduled to screen Oct. 17.


The screening offers film enthusiasts an opportunity to experience Bow’s celebrated performance on the big screen almost 100 years after the movie’s original release.


Bow’s influence continues to reach beyond the silent-film era. Taylor Swift paid tribute to the actress with her song featured on her 2024 album “The Tortured Poets Department.” The track draws parallels between Bow’s rise to fame and the pressures faced by women in the entertainment industry.


The actress’s legacy has also inspired modern Hollywood storytelling. Margot Robbie’s character in the 2022 film “Babylon” has been linked to the era’s glamorous, ambitious stars, including Bow.


The partnership between Carlotta Films and Artcraft Pictures will extend beyond “It,” with plans to bring additional classic Hollywood titles to French cinemas and release them on Blu-ray.


However, the companies have not yet announced release dates for the other films. With the restoration of re-releasing of the film Bow’s legacy is getting another chance to shine, connecting the glamour of early Hollywood with today’s pop culture and reminding audiences why the legendary actress remains an enduring name in entertainment history.

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