Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss silence feud rumors with reunion

The two first met backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2013.

Their latest appearance together has now reignited excitement among fans

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss have sent fans into a frenzy after appearing together at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City putting years of speculation about a possible friendship breakup to rest as the singer cheered on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.





The 36-year-old pop superstar watched the game alongside Kloss and her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift. Wearing a red striped outfit, Swift celebrated as the Chiefs secured a victory over the New York Jets.

Their unexpected reunion quickly caught fans' attention, marking their first widely reported public appearance together since 2018.





Kloss was last photographed with Swift backstage during the Nashville stop of the singer's Reputation Stadium Tour.





The two first met backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2013 and soon became close friends. Their friendship attracted considerable media attention, with both appearing at the fashion show's 2013 and 2014 editions.

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Swift performed at the events while Kloss walked the runway. Kloss also appeared alongside several Hollywood stars, including Blake Lively, Selena Gomez, Cindy Crawford and Cara Delevingne, in Swift's star-studded "Bad Blood" music video in 2015.





Speculation about a possible falling-out between the singer and supermodel grew after they stopped making public appearances together.





The rumors gained momentum in October 2018 when Swift was notably absent from Kloss' wedding to businessman Joshua Kushner.





However, Kloss previously pushed back against the speculation. In a 2018 interview with The New York Times, she said the two friends spoke frequently and encouraged fans not to believe everything they read.





Their latest appearance together has now reignited excitement among fans, with the reunion bringing renewed attention to a friendship that once dominated celebrity headlines.