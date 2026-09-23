Taylor Swift announces new single ahead of VMA honor

“Patient Zero” arrives Sept. 25, two days before Swift receives a new MTV honor.

NEW YORK: Taylor Swift is giving fans two reasons to watch the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, with a new single arriving Friday just two days before she receives a new honor for her directing work.





Swift announced her new single, “Patient Zero,” on Instagram Tuesday after teasing fans with a series of clues about an upcoming announcement.





“I’ve been impatiently waiting to tell you that my brand new single ‘Patient Zero’ will be out on September 25,” Swift wrote.





The song will be released Sept. 25, with Swift also offering three collector’s-edition CDs through her website for 24 hours or while supplies last.

The editions include standard, acoustic and piano versions of the track, with each featuring different images of the singer.





Swift’s new release comes just ahead of the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, where she will receive the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honors on Sept. 27 in Los Angeles.





The new honor recognizes artists who have built a sustained body of directing work and developed a distinct creative voice through music videos and other visual projects.

Swift has directed several of her own music videos and other visual projects, expanding her role beyond performing and songwriting.





The 2026 VMAs will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 27, at 7:30 p.m. ET.





Snoop Dogg will host the ceremony, which will air on CBS and MTV and stream on Paramount+ in the United States.





With new music arriving just before the ceremony, Swift is set to enter the VMAs with a fresh release and a new career milestone recognizing her work behind the camera.