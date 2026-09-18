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Spain launches Ceuta beach sweep as police confront migrants Kohat police lines blast leaves 21 dead, 50 injured Malala Yousafzai’s Taylor Swift story buzzes as childhood singing sparks swiftie fandom 16-year-old student opens fire at Philippines high school, leaving 3 dead and 8 injured U.S. F-16 erupts in flames on Michigan field in fiery training crash as pilot ejects safely Fontaines D.C. fuels dopamine fever with surprise Rosalía collaboration Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz kick-starts 'Pakistan International Auto Show' 2026 at Lahore Expo Centre Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Study uncovers cellular mystery behind children’s congenital heart defects Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says SBP clarifies reports about Rs10 banknote discontinuation Seven militants killed in Balochistan security operations US approves potential $24.3B F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package Ireland’s RTÉ snubs Eurovision 2027 as Gaza crisis fuels boycott Spain launches Ceuta beach sweep as police confront migrants Kohat police lines blast leaves 21 dead, 50 injured Malala Yousafzai’s Taylor Swift story buzzes as childhood singing sparks swiftie fandom 16-year-old student opens fire at Philippines high school, leaving 3 dead and 8 injured U.S. F-16 erupts in flames on Michigan field in fiery training crash as pilot ejects safely Fontaines D.C. fuels dopamine fever with surprise Rosalía collaboration Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz kick-starts 'Pakistan International Auto Show' 2026 at Lahore Expo Centre Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Study uncovers cellular mystery behind children’s congenital heart defects Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says SBP clarifies reports about Rs10 banknote discontinuation Seven militants killed in Balochistan security operations US approves potential $24.3B F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package Ireland’s RTÉ snubs Eurovision 2027 as Gaza crisis fuels boycott

Malala Yousafzai’s 'Taylor Swift' story buzzes as childhood singing sparks swiftie fandom

Yousafzai previously described the same school-trip moment while reflecting on her first proper Taylor Swift concert experience.

Web Desk September 18, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Malala Yousafzai’s Taylor Swift story

Malala Yousafzai’s childhood memories of singing Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” with her best friend in Pakistan are buzzing across social media after the Nobel Peace Prize laureate shared how the pop star’s music became part of a powerful chapter of her youth.


Yousafzai, 29, recalled how she and her school best friend, Moniba, confidently performed Swift’s songs during a school trip in the mountains of Pakistan. What began as two friends singing their favorite pop song soon became, for Yousafzai, a small act of defiance in an environment where girls faced restrictions on music and education.

Yousafzai noted, "You know, we went on this school trip; behind us is this beautiful waterfall and we are surrounded by these beautiful trees in the mountains, and we were so confident! We thought we sang beautifully, though we did not. And we were like, ‘Yeah, we are going to sing Taylor Swift songs to all of these classmates.’"

She continued, "you know, because singing was once banned, girls’ education was once banned, and we were like, you know, the best way for girls to fight back, to thrive, is to just do everything that they’re being told they can’t. So, like, you tell us we can’t sing, we can’t learn—here we are on our school trip singing.


Yousafzai previously described the same school-trip moment while reflecting on her first proper Taylor Swift concert experience. She described music as a gift. That childhood connection has now given Swifties another glimpse into how the global pop star’s music became part of Yousafzai’s personal story. The memory also highlights the importance of ordinary childhood moments that Yousafzai has said she wants to relive, including time spent with her friends at school.


Swifties flood the comments:


Fans quickly flocked to the comments, sharing their own memories of discovering Swift’s music and celebrating Yousafzai’s story.

One fan responded, "My first album of all time was "Red" by Taylor Swift. And it’s crazy cause I was more of Katy Perry and Rihanna fan back then. It just goes on to show that Taylor really is an album artist."


While another applauded Yousafzai, writing, "They don’t like it when we speak out about the sexism we face. It doesn’t fit their narrative. But to us brown and Muslimim women who dare to dream of freedom, she is an absolute icon."


The reaction shows how a simple childhood memory can quickly connect with Swift’s enormous global fandom, while Yousafzai’s recollection adds a deeply personal layer to the story behind her Swiftie journey.

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