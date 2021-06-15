Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Winner’s list of Rs 200 prize bond draw 2021 – 15th June 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

15th Jun, 2021. 11:00 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Rs 200 prize bond list 2021

Peshawar: Winner’s list of Rs 200 prize bond draw 2021 has announced today at Peshawar (15th June 2021) – Bol News will update the complete winner’s list here soon.

According to the representative of National Savings, the 1st prize of the prize bond 200 worth Rs.750,000 will be awarded to the single winner while the second prize of the prize bond 200 worth Rs.250,000 will be awarded to 5 lucky winners while the third prize will be given to 2394 participants for Rs.1,250/- each.

Winner’s list of Rs 200 prize bond draw

Bond Worth City Date Series First Prize Second Prize Third Prize
Rs 200 PKR Faisalabad 15-03-2021 Common Draw 750000 PKR 250000 PKR 1250 PKR

 

 

First Prize Of Rs.750,000/-

xxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Second Prize Of Rs.250,000/-

xxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
1 week ago
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 5th June 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange...
Gold Rate
2 weeks ago
Gold Rate Increased Across Pakistan On June 1st 2021

Gold prices have increased across Pakistan on the second day (June 1st,...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
2 weeks ago
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in UAE on, 29th May 2021

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (29th, May 2021) today 24...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
3 weeks ago
Currency Rates In Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 27th May 2021, Latest exchange...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
3 weeks ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 24 May 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 24 May 2021, Latest currency...
USD TO PKR: Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021
3 weeks ago
Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2021 on, 23rd May 2021

Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar price in Pakistan today 2021) exchange rate given below....
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Dollar to QAR: Today 1 Dollar price in Qatari Riyal on, 15th June 2021
23 seconds ago
Dollar to QAR: Today 1 Dollar price in Qatari Riyal on, 15th June 2021

Today (USD TO QAR) exchange rate – See the recent USD TO...
The Supreme Court of US has given LinkedIn another opportunity
7 mins ago
The Supreme Court of US has given LinkedIn another opportunity to stop data scraping

A US federal judge told LinkedIn a few years ago that it...
ETH TO PKR
8 mins ago
ETH TO PKR: Today 1 etherium to Pakistan Rupee, on 15th June 2021

Tuesday: Today (ETH TO PKR) rates are based on open market rates...
YouTube's homepage is now free of election and gambling adverts
20 mins ago
YouTube’s homepage is now free of election and gambling adverts

Advertisements for alcoholic beverages and prescription drugs are likewise prohibited from the...