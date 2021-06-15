Winner’s list of Rs 200 prize bond draw 2021 – 15th June 2021

Peshawar: Winner’s list of Rs 200 prize bond draw 2021 has announced today at Peshawar (15th June 2021) – Bol News will update the complete winner’s list here soon.

According to the representative of National Savings, the 1st prize of the prize bond 200 worth Rs.750,000 will be awarded to the single winner while the second prize of the prize bond 200 worth Rs.250,000 will be awarded to 5 lucky winners while the third prize will be given to 2394 participants for Rs.1,250/- each.

Winner’s list of Rs 200 prize bond draw

Bond Worth City Date Series First Prize Second Prize Third Prize Rs 200 PKR Faisalabad 15-03-2021 Common Draw 750000 PKR 250000 PKR 1250 PKR

First Prize Of Rs.750,000/-

xxxxxxxxxxxxxx