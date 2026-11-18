Argentina rout Costa Rica 7-0 in a friendly after Messi's retirement

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez started in net Tuesday after recovering from the injury he suffered that required jaw surgery while playing for Chelsea on Oct. 16.

Argentina demolished Costa Rica 7-0 in a friendly Tuesday, Nov. 17, in Cordoba, Argentina. The World Cup runner-up continued to find its footing without Lionel Messi for the first time in two decades.





Nico Paz, Julián Álvarez and Franco Mastantuono each notched a brace, scoring two goals. Alexis Mac Allister netted one in the second half as the only member of the starting lineup still on the pitch after Lionel Scaloni made a slew of substitutions.





Costa Rica goalkeeper Sequeira was visibly exhausted by the end of the match.





Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez started in net Tuesday after recovering from the injury he suffered that required jaw surgery while playing for Chelsea on Oct. 16.





"Maybe he was fit for the previous match, but it was a risk, and since we trust Gero (Geronimo Rulli), Juan (Musso) and Santi (Santiago Beltran), we chose to look after him. An extra three days was a prudent choice," Scaloni said before kickoff.





The Argentines lost 2-1 to Uruguay in a friendly Friday, Nov. 13, in Buenos Aires, with Álvarez scoring the team's only goal. Costa Rica's last match was a 2-0 friendly loss to Ecuador on Friday in Quito.