NSA’s classified internal network goes down; agency restricts campus to essential staff

The network, known as NSANet, allows NSA employees to share classified information internally. There is no evidence the outage was caused by a cyberattack.

The National Security Agency’s classified internal communications network went down Tuesday, prompting the agency to close its campus to most employees as technicians worked to restore service, CNN reported.





The agency limited staffing to essential personnel Tuesday night, according to a recorded message on a voicemail line used by NSA employees. The decision came hours after employees were told they could return to work as normal. It was not clear what prompted the reversal.





The network, known as NSANet, allows NSA employees to share classified information internally. There is no evidence the outage was caused by a cyberattack.





“The National Security Agency experienced temporary degradation during scheduled routine maintenance,” the agency said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. It said mission-critical capabilities remained fully operational and that its infrastructure has multiple layers of redundancy.





Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton said the outage resulted from the agency applying a software patch to fix serious vulnerabilities discovered last month. Some systems failed to restart as expected after being patched, he said in an interview with Fox Business.





The vulnerabilities are in PHP, a programming language that runs about 70% of the world’s websites. Researchers used artificial intelligence tools to exploit the flaws, which could let hackers break into websites and read memory containing sensitive information such as passwords.





The discovery set off a scramble among government agencies and corporations to apply fixes, and the NSA itself urged organizations to patch their systems.





Clayton said there is no sign that any of the recent technology outages, including the one at the NSA, were the result of a cyberattack.





A person familiar with the matter told CNN that restoration of the network was continuing but not complete.





A current and a former U.S. official said the outage would not affect the agency’s ability to relay urgent intelligence to President Donald Trump, who is traveling in Asia.





Trump is in the Philippines and is scheduled to travel to China on Wednesday for talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The officials cited multiple backup networks that can be used to communicate securely with the president aboard Air Force One.





A former senior NSA official told CNN that NSANet is “more of a network of networks,” making a total outage unlikely. The official said the disruption could affect analysis and reporting, but that top-priority needs would be met. “It is alarming, but likely not crippling,” the official said.





Tuesday morning, a recorded message on the employee voicemail line declared a “code yellow,” the second-highest of three main alert levels that determine whether employees report to work at Fort Meade. Nonessential personnel were told to arrive at staggered times, while emergency personnel were to arrive as usual. The New York Times first reported that detail.





By evening, the recording had reverted to “code green,” telling employees to report as scheduled. Later that night it changed to “code orange,” closing the campus to most employees until further notice, according to the recording and a person familiar with the situation.





The outage follows a string of technology failures at other organizations. A systems failure grounded all U.S. flights for hours Friday, causing thousands of delays and cancellations. The Federal Aviation Administration traced the problem to a single router in Arkansas. Last week, a widespread outage left Microsoft customers around the world unable to use Outlook email and Teams meetings. On Monday, thousands of Chase Bank customers reported trouble accessing their online accounts.





No evidence links the NSA, FAA or Microsoft disruptions to a cyberattack.





The U.S. shares intelligence with the U.K., Canada, Australia and New Zealand through the Five Eyes alliance. A source from one of those countries and a former U.S. intelligence official said that sharing has not been affected.





The outage is not the first to disrupt the NSA’s networks. In 2000, a technical failure knocked out the agency’s computers for nearly three days and interrupted intelligence processing at Fort Meade, an agency spokesperson said at the time.