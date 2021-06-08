Mango Myth: Does It Really Make You Gain Weight?

Mango is considered the king of fruits because not only does it taste great, but also there are so many health benefits of eating mangoes.

According to medical experts, mango is rich in vitamin E, the use of which keeps a person healthy and fresh, while these vitamins provide freshness to the skin and prevent pimples on the face. Vitamin C in mango lowers blood cholesterol while Vitamin A in it protects the eyesight from weakening and in addition, this fruit also protects the eyes from the harmful rays of the sun.

The king of fruits is not only known for its sugary element but is also healthy in more ways than one. Along with its yummy tropical flavour, mangoes deliver a bulk of nutrients too.

Does Mango Really Make You Gain Weight?

Gaining weight and extra fat is a problem we all bear and fear. A lot of people avoid eating mangoes as much as they would like. They think that eating mangoes every day could make you put on weight.

According to nutritionists, “Mangoes are fat-free, cholesterol-free and salt-free and are super fruits for summers. They are great nourishers for the body.” However, that does not mean one eats mangoes the whole day in every meal.

In fact, mangoes can help in losing weight, only if they are eaten within a specified calorie limit. Mango is rich in vitamin C and vitamin A, iron, copper and abundant potassium that is great for the body.

However, it is an energy food and provides a sugar rush to your body keeping you energetic and active throughout the day.

A medium-sized mango weighs around 200 gm and provides 150 calories with very few amounts of carbohydrate and protein with negligible fat.

Furthermore, Mango provides a body with numerous health benefits as well:

Benefits Of Mangoes:

1. Lowers cholesterol

Mango is extremely rich in vitamin C, pectin and fibre that helps to lower cholesterol levels and keep the heart-healthy.

2. Excellent for the eyes

A cup of sliced mangoes constitutes 25% of the vitamin A content that is an excellent agent to keep the eye-sight healthy and prevents night-blindness and dry eyes.

3. Fights heatstroke

A juice made from green mango with water added helps the body to cool down from the excess heat present outdoors. It keeps the body cool and keeps you hydrated.

4. Boosts the immune system

A considerate amount of vitamin A and vitamin C in mango helps keep your immune system super strong and prevents the body from falling sick in summers.