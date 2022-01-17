Africa’s COVID-19 cases surpass 10.32 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 10,327,787 cases as of Sunday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) said the death toll across the continent stands at 234,267 with 9,224,148 recoveries so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, it said.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,556,633 cases, followed by the northern African country of Morocco with 1,045,25 cases as of Sunday evening, said the agency.

In terms of caseloads, Southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while Central Africa is the least affected region, according to the Africa CDC.