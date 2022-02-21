Namibia, Angola call on private sectors to aid post-COVID-19 economic recovery

WINDHOEK, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) — Namibian and Angolan government officials on Monday called on the private sectors to capitalize on their immense trade and investment potentials to aid post-COVID-19 economic recovery

This was highlighted in a joint communique released Monday following the conclusion of a 7-day trade and investment promotion mission by Namibia to Angola.

According to the statement during the bilateral meetings, the two nations focused on topics of common interest, bilaterally and multilaterally.

“To this end, it was agreed to strengthen cooperation, namely in the sectors of banking, in particular cross-border payments and liberalization of exchange controls, finance and customs-related matters, industry and commerce, agriculture and fisheries, oil and gas, public works and transport, energy and water, health, tourism, investment promotion, among others,” the joint statement added.

The delegations of the two countries further reaffirmed the importance of the friendship, fraternity and relations of cooperation existing between the people of both countries and manifested the desire to continue strengthening and consolidating ties.

Namibia’s delegation which was led by Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation meanwhile extended an invitation to her Angolan counterpart to visit Namibia, of which Angolan Ambassador, Tete Antonio, accepted, with the date of the visit expected to be agreed upon on at a later stage through diplomatic channels.