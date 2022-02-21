Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

21st Feb, 2022. 09:34 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Namibia, Angola call on private sectors to aid post-COVID-19 economic recovery

Xinhua Xinhua

21st Feb, 2022. 09:34 pm
Namibia, Angola call on private sectors to aid post-COVID-19 economic recovery

Google

WINDHOEK, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) — Namibian and Angolan government officials on Monday called on the private sectors to capitalize on their immense trade and investment potentials to aid post-COVID-19 economic recovery

This was highlighted in a joint communique released Monday following the conclusion of a 7-day trade and investment promotion mission by Namibia to Angola.

According to the statement during the bilateral meetings, the two nations focused on topics of common interest, bilaterally and multilaterally.

“To this end, it was agreed to strengthen cooperation, namely in the sectors of banking, in particular cross-border payments and liberalization of exchange controls, finance and customs-related matters, industry and commerce, agriculture and fisheries, oil and gas, public works and transport, energy and water, health, tourism, investment promotion, among others,” the joint statement added.

The delegations of the two countries further reaffirmed the importance of the friendship, fraternity and relations of cooperation existing between the people of both countries and manifested the desire to continue strengthening and consolidating ties.

Namibia’s delegation which was led by Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation meanwhile extended an invitation to her Angolan counterpart to visit Namibia, of which Angolan Ambassador, Tete Antonio, accepted, with the date of the visit expected to be agreed upon on at a later stage through diplomatic channels.

 

Read More

6 hours ago
China's Suzhou reports 6 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

NANJING - The eastern Chinese city of Suzhou in Jiangsu Province reported...
7 hours ago
Philippines logs 1,427 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA - The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,427 new COVID-19...
7 hours ago
Lao gov't to expedite COVID-19 vaccination program

VIENTIANE - The Lao government has vowed to expedite a nationwide vaccination...
7 hours ago
Mongolia reports lowest number of daily COVID-19 cases since early January

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia registered 309 new COVID-19 infections over the past...
8 hours ago
Fewer new local COVID-19 cases reported on Chinese mainland Sunday

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 71 locally transmitted COVID-19...
10 hours ago
Chile registers 30,398 new daily COVID-19 cases

SANTIAGO - Chile registered 30,398 new cases and 151 more deaths from...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

New freight train connection runs between Germany and China
30 mins ago
New freight train connection runs between Germany and China

BERLIN, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- A new freight train connection of around...
31 mins ago
Meesha’s plea seeking permanent exemption from appearance dismissed  

Dismissing applications of singer Meesha Shafi and another seeking permanent exemption from...
Samsung Galaxy A52
36 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan and Full Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan is Rs. 65,999. Official dealers and...
Ben Dunk
54 mins ago
PAK vs AUS: ‘challenge for Pakistan is they actually haven’t played much international cricket at home,’ says Ben Dunk

PAK vs AUS: Ben Dunk, a hard-hitting batsman, believes that playing away...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600