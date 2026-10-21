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France restricts movement in several cities as unrest continues ‘ Deadly drone attack on Sudan border market leaves 153 dead Australia, Japan stocks rise as Asian markets trade mixed Pakistan, Türkiye, Qatar and Indonesia forge landmark defense ties with Badr MoU JI chief Hafiz Naeem announces sit-ins at 150 locations across Pakistan over petroleum levy Rajab Butt’s LC300 Land Cruiser seized in Lahore over fake number plate ECP announces schedule for Islamabad local government elections Pakistan and Maldives sign 20 agreements to boost trade to $200 million France restricts movement in several cities as unrest continues ‘ Deadly drone attack on Sudan border market leaves 153 dead Australia, Japan stocks rise as Asian markets trade mixed Pakistan, Türkiye, Qatar and Indonesia forge landmark defense ties with Badr MoU JI chief Hafiz Naeem announces sit-ins at 150 locations across Pakistan over petroleum levy Rajab Butt’s LC300 Land Cruiser seized in Lahore over fake number plate ECP announces schedule for Islamabad local government elections Pakistan and Maldives sign 20 agreements to boost trade to $200 million

Energy drinks can pose serious health risks to children, experts warn

The high caffeine content in energy drinks can cause irregular heartbeats.

Web Desk October 21, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Medical experts in the United States have warned that energy drinks can pose serious health risks to children and teenagers, potentially becoming life-threatening in some cases.


According to international media reports, the high caffeine content in energy drinks can cause irregular heartbeats, increased blood pressure, sleep disturbances and seizures.


Experts say some energy drinks contain between 80 and 300 milligrams of caffeine per serving. Excessive caffeine consumption can affect children's nervous systems and cardiovascular health.


The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children and teenagers avoid energy drinks entirely because of their potential health risks.


Medical experts emphasize that energy drinks and sports drinks are different products. Sports drinks are designed to help replenish fluids and electrolytes lost during physical activity, while energy drinks typically contain caffeine and other stimulants.


Experts advise parents to educate their children about the harmful effects of caffeine and discourage them from consuming energy drinks.


Parents should also check product labels carefully and avoid assuming that energy drinks are safe simply because they are commercially available.


Health professionals stress that children and teenagers should prioritize adequate sleep, a balanced diet and proper hydration rather than relying on caffeinated beverages for energy.

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