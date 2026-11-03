Trump privately fears Democrats could take control of Congress, report says

Recent national polls have shown Democrats leading Republicans by between five and 12 percentage points, raising concerns about the Republican Party’s ability to retain its narrow majority.

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has privately expressed concern to allies and advisers that Democrats could take control of both chambers of Congress in Tuesday’s midterm elections, according to a report.





Recent national polls have shown Democrats leading Republicans by between five and 12 percentage points, raising concerns about the Republican Party’s ability to retain its narrow majority in the House of Representatives.





Republicans currently hold 218 seats in the House, compared with 214 for Democrats. In the Senate, Republicans have 53 seats, while Democrats hold 47.





Democrats would need to gain at least four seats in each chamber to secure control of both houses of Congress. Most US polls indicate that Democrats have a stronger chance of winning the House, while the Senate race remains uncertain.





CNN senior White House correspondent Kristen Holmes reported on Erin Burnett OutFront that Trump was aware of polling trends, candidates and the political landscape, which have not been encouraging for Republicans.





According to Holmes, Trump has discussed in private meetings what could happen if Democrats take control of both the House and Senate, including the potential impact on government operations, congressional investigations and possible impeachment proceedings.





The report said Trump visited 20 states in 32 days during the election campaign.





On Monday, while visiting the Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Trump also discussed renovation work underway at the site.





"For some reason, the party of the incumbent president doesn't win the midterms, but we've given it a tremendous effort," Trump said.





Holmes said the remarks appeared to amount to an indirect acknowledgment of the possibility of electoral losses.





However, White House sources said it was difficult to predict how Trump would respond if Democrats gained control of both chambers.





The White House has also scheduled an election results viewing event for 7 p.m. Tuesday in the East Room. According to the report, journalists will not be given access to the gathering.





Holmes said the decision to allow media access could be influenced by the Republican Party's electoral performance.