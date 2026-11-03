Tuesday, November 3, 2026
Watch Live
Tuesday, November 3, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
03-NOV-2026
PETROL
-3.40 PKR
Rs. 374.51/ltr
DIESEL
-7.76 PKR
Rs. 395.20/ltr
Headlines
Elon Musk leads billionaire donors backing Republican candidates Pakistan leads global YouTube race with 560 million daily views Security forces kill 17 militants and foil blockade in twin Balochistan operations says ISPR US midterm polling faces technical and weather-related disruptions No relaxation on 2D barcode enforcement, warns Health Minister Mustafa Kamal Trump privately fears Democrats could take control of Congress, report says Jennie makes animated film debut with award-nominated Netflix track 33 countries issue emergency stockpiling guidelines for citizens Pakistan to hold Rs1500 prize bond draw in Hyderabad on Nov 16 Two policemen martyred in attack on anti-polio campaign in KP Jerry Fort's final wish to play GTA 6 ends in heartbreak Karoline Leavitt calls upcoming US midterms “most important” in American history Maryam Nawaz unveils 127 Attock projects, challenges Chaudhry Salik over corruption claims PM Shehbaz Sharif calls high-level meeting to review situation in KP US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Elon Musk leads billionaire donors backing Republican candidates Pakistan leads global YouTube race with 560 million daily views Security forces kill 17 militants and foil blockade in twin Balochistan operations says ISPR US midterm polling faces technical and weather-related disruptions No relaxation on 2D barcode enforcement, warns Health Minister Mustafa Kamal Trump privately fears Democrats could take control of Congress, report says Jennie makes animated film debut with award-nominated Netflix track 33 countries issue emergency stockpiling guidelines for citizens Pakistan to hold Rs1500 prize bond draw in Hyderabad on Nov 16 Two policemen martyred in attack on anti-polio campaign in KP Jerry Fort's final wish to play GTA 6 ends in heartbreak Karoline Leavitt calls upcoming US midterms “most important” in American history Maryam Nawaz unveils 127 Attock projects, challenges Chaudhry Salik over corruption claims PM Shehbaz Sharif calls high-level meeting to review situation in KP US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Trump privately fears Democrats could take control of Congress, report says

Recent national polls have shown Democrats leading Republicans by between five and 12 percentage points, raising concerns about the Republican Party’s ability to retain its narrow majority.

Web Desk November 03, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has privately expressed concern to allies and advisers that Democrats could take control of both chambers of Congress in Tuesday’s midterm elections, according to a report.


Recent national polls have shown Democrats leading Republicans by between five and 12 percentage points, raising concerns about the Republican Party’s ability to retain its narrow majority in the House of Representatives.


Republicans currently hold 218 seats in the House, compared with 214 for Democrats. In the Senate, Republicans have 53 seats, while Democrats hold 47.


Democrats would need to gain at least four seats in each chamber to secure control of both houses of Congress. Most US polls indicate that Democrats have a stronger chance of winning the House, while the Senate race remains uncertain.


CNN senior White House correspondent Kristen Holmes reported on Erin Burnett OutFront that Trump was aware of polling trends, candidates and the political landscape, which have not been encouraging for Republicans.


According to Holmes, Trump has discussed in private meetings what could happen if Democrats take control of both the House and Senate, including the potential impact on government operations, congressional investigations and possible impeachment proceedings.


The report said Trump visited 20 states in 32 days during the election campaign.


On Monday, while visiting the Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Trump also discussed renovation work underway at the site.


"For some reason, the party of the incumbent president doesn't win the midterms, but we've given it a tremendous effort," Trump said.


Holmes said the remarks appeared to amount to an indirect acknowledgment of the possibility of electoral losses.


However, White House sources said it was difficult to predict how Trump would respond if Democrats gained control of both chambers.


The White House has also scheduled an election results viewing event for 7 p.m. Tuesday in the East Room. According to the report, journalists will not be given access to the gathering.


Holmes said the decision to allow media access could be influenced by the Republican Party's electoral performance.

Recommended

Trump declares Iran ‘dead’ and a ‘Failed Nation’, claims inflation has hit 300%

Trump declares Iran ‘dead’ and a ‘Failed Nation’, claims inflation has hit 300%
President Trump says mass immigration behind unrest in France

President Trump says mass immigration behind unrest in France
Trump signs law opening door to 100% tariffs on China, India

Trump signs law opening door to 100% tariffs on China, India
Trump considers formal announcement to end Iran war, US media

Trump considers formal announcement to end Iran war, US media
Trump signals possible fresh US strikes against Iran

Trump signals possible fresh US strikes against Iran
President Trump claims progress on Russia-Ukraine talks

President Trump claims progress on Russia-Ukraine talks
We are very close to deal that will bring peace to region, says Trump

We are very close to deal that will bring peace to region, says Trump
Trump claims US could carry out heavy strike against Iran

Trump claims US could carry out heavy strike against Iran
President Trump announces end to US blockade of Strait of Hormuz

President Trump announces end to US blockade of Strait of Hormuz
Trump calls high-level meeting amid rising US-Iran tensions

Trump calls high-level meeting amid rising US-Iran tensions
President Trump optimistic about Iran agreement outcome

President Trump optimistic about Iran agreement outcome
President Trump warns Iran amid renewed deal push

President Trump warns Iran amid renewed deal push