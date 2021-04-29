Adsense 970×250

It Is Time To Bring World’s Longest War To Logical Conclusion: Biden

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

29th Apr, 2021. 07:49 pm
US President Joe Biden outlined his plans for the country’s development while addressing a joint session of Congress for the first time on Wednesday, April 28, marking the 100th day of his term as President of the United States.

“The United States is re-emerging and closer to overcoming the historic Coronavirus pandemic,” Biden claimed.

The emphasis in Biden’s speech was on unequal income. He slammed corporates for non-payment of taxes, saying their wealth had increased exponentially during the global epidemic.

He urged US companies to pay a fair share of their taxes and promised not to raise taxes on the low-income group.

President Biden also criticized Republican 1980s President Ronald Reagan for popularizing the idea of ​​”ruining the economy” by imposing additional taxes and called for tax cuts for the rich. The theory is that “it never works,” he said.

During his address, President Biden demanded billions of dollars from Congress to rebuild the American middle class and its “forgotten” workers in the wake of the pandemic.

President Joe Biden also briefed the Congress on his contacts with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He said he welcomes healthy competition with China but will ensure the protection of US interests on all important issues, including intellectual property.

On Afghanistan, the president said he had announced the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. It is time to bring this world’s longest war to a logical conclusion. According to him, there are currently US military personnel serving in Afghanistan who were not even born at the time of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

President Biden has said that terrorists have been harmed in Afghanistan and that Osama bin Laden, responsible for the 9/11 attacks, has been brought to justice.

