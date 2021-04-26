Modi, Joe Biden Discuss prevailing Covid-19 situation in India On Call

Adsense 300×250

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held fruitful talks with US President-elect Joe Biden about the current Covid-19 situation in both countries.

Narendra Modi and Joe Biden had a telephone conversation on Monday and exchanged smoothening out issues related to supply chains for vaccines for COVID-19.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) stated: “The two leaders discussed the COVID-19 situation in their respective countries, including India’s ongoing efforts to contain the second wave of COVID-19 through expedited vaccination efforts, and ensuring the supply of critical medicines, therapeutics and health care equipment.”

“President Biden conveyed “solidarity“ with India on its fight against COVID-19 by “supporting India’s efforts by quickly deploying resources such as therapeutics, ventilators and identifying sources of raw materials to be made available for the manufacture of Covishield vaccines,” the statement read.

On the other hand, Modi took to his Twitter and extend gratitude to Biden for the support being provided by the United States to India.

He wrote, “Had a fruitful conversation with @JoeBiden today. We discussed the evolving COVID situation in both countries in detail. I thanked President Biden for the support being provided by the United States to India.”

“My discussion with @JoeBiden also underscored the importance of smooth and efficient supply chains of vaccine raw materials and medicines. India-US healthcare partnership can address the global challenge of COVID-19,” the tweet read.

My discussion with @POTUS @JoeBiden also underscored the importance of smooth and efficient supply chains of vaccine raw materials and medicines. India-US healthcare partnership can address the global challenge of COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2021

“Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need,” the US President said in a tweet.

Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need. https://t.co/SzWRj0eP3y — President Biden (@POTUS) April 25, 2021

Note that the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has continued to wreak havoc in India’s capital New Delhi with a high positivity rate which resulted in an extended lockdown till May 3.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Coronavirus still continues to wreak havoc. Public opinion is that lockdown should increase. So the lockdown is being extended for one week.”

However, the capital’s government will give concessions to self-employed people providing services which include electricians, plumbers and water purifier repairs.

The Chief Minister further added, “There is 36 per cent to 37 per cent positivity rate, which was not there before.”

“While we have failed to deliver oxygen at some places, in other places we have succeeded… the situation should be under control in the coming few days,” Arvind Kejriwal said.

Moreover, the Delhi CM said, “I have written a letter to all the Chief Ministers of the country yesterday. If you have any possibility of oxygen, then let us know. Negotiations have started with some states and I will tell you when any positive results will come.”

On Sunday, India reported a record daily surge of 3,49,691 new coronavirus cases with a total of 16.96 million infections.

According to health ministry data, a total of 2,767 people were reported dead on Sunday, taking the death toll to 1,92,311.