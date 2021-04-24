Adsense 970×250

Saudi Arabia Retains Temporary Ban on Pakistan, other 20 countries

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

24th Apr, 2021. 08:25 pm
Adsense 300×600
Saudi travel ban on Pakistan
Adsense 300×250

The Saudi government has on Saturday announced to impose a temporary flight ban on Pakistan and India along with other 20 countries to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Saudi kingdom also implemented the ban on the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Indonesia whereas the Saudi Civil Aviation Authority General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) issued a notification imposing a temporary travel ban on European Union (EU) countries and Switzerland.

Saudi residents have been given 72 hours to return to KSA.

Furthermore, the ban also applies to passengers who have visited any of the prohibited countries in the 14 days prior to their arrival.

The kingdom has banned its citizens from travelling to these countries as well.

Previously, Canada, Oman, Kuwait and the UK have placed restrictions on flights from Pakistan and India.

Apart from Pakistan and India, the banned countries are: Argentina, the UAE, Germany, the US, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Brazil, Portugal, the UK, Turkey, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, France, Lebanon, Egypt, and Japan.

Earlier on April 23, the Canadian government has announced that it will ban passenger flights from India and Pakistan for the next 30 days.

All direct commercial and private passenger flights from India and Pakistan will be included in the ban, although cargo flights will still be permitted, media reports said.

Omar Alghabra, Canadian Minister of Transport, said, “We’ve been saying for over a year, now is not the time to travel.”

He added, “Border restrictions can change at any time, and you can be stuck in another country.”

However, Pakistan has asked Canada for reconsidering its decision of suspending all passenger flights from Islamabad for 30 days.

In a letter to Canadian Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra, Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar drew attention to the fact that Pakistan, like all other countries, had been facing the pandemic but it had managed it well due to its strategy of smart lockdowns.

He assured the minister that Pakistan’s testing mechanism is very robust and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) only accepted results from the best laboratories and matched them with a barcode on every result sheet.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Pakistan offers relief for India
27 mins ago
Pakistan Offers ventilators, Bi-PAP & digital X-ray machines To Support India

As India is bearing a shortage of oxygen supply and patients suffering...
Indonesia submarine lost
2 hours ago
Pakistan “saddened” at the drowning of Indonesian submarine as it kills 53

Pakistan has on Saturday (today) extends its sincere condolences as several people...
Queen Elizabeth Farooq Hakeem
3 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth Appoints Pakistan’s Farooq Hakeem As High Sheriff

Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly selected Pakistan-origin Farooq Hakeem as the new...
UAE to India Travel
7 hours ago
UAE sheds light on travel-to-India rules

Flights between the two countries will not be suspended and travel from...
US approves restart of Johnson & Johnson corona jabs
9 hours ago
US approves restart of Johnson & Johnson corona jabs

The US health officials on Friday have given the permission to restart...
Travel Ban Oman
10 hours ago
Oman imposes travel ban on Pakistan due to COVID-19

Oman has imposed a travel ban on Pakistan. According to details, the...

Recent News

Pakistan China Sinopharm vaccine
6 mins ago
Pakistan Gets More 500,000 Sinopharm Vaccine doses From China

Three special PIA aircrafts have on Saturday reached Beijing to bring a...
Pakistan offers relief for India
27 mins ago
Pakistan Offers ventilators, Bi-PAP & digital X-ray machines To Support India

As India is bearing a shortage of oxygen supply and patients suffering...
Woman buys 208 burgers
1 hour ago
Woman In Karachi Spent Rs26,800 For 208 Burgers To Avail Ramadan Deal

As we all know that when it comes to a food treat,...
Masvidal vs Usman 2 Pakistan time
1 hour ago
UFC 261: Masvidal vs Usman 2 Pakistan time

On Saturday: Kamaru Usman and Masvidal 2 fight tonight at UFC 261...