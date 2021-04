Adsense 300×250

According to a report published on Sunday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has welcomed a baby boy.

As per the reports, the crown prince has named his son after his grandfather “Abdul Aziz”, the Kingdom’s founder.

It should be mentioned here that the Saudi Crown Prince is now a father of five children: three boys and two girls.

The crown prince’s brother Prince Saud tweeted,

“May Allah make him a baby of happiness, bless him and make him a source of joy for his parents.”