British Girlguiding Organization Apologizes For Islamophobia

The UK-based youth organization Girlguiding has issued an apology following an external audit on Islamophobia in both the Girlguiding and staff.

According to the reports, the investigation, which gathered evidence from more than 200 members, staff, parents and caregivers, found examples of discrimination against ethnic minority youths as Muslim girl was asked to remove her hijab during the trip.

The External Communications team also told the auditors that they encountered resistance when they tried to post things around Islamic holidays.

There are more than 25,000 Girl Guiding groups operating across the UK that meet weekly, with more than 80,000 volunteers conducting adventure activities such as camping and sailing.

Angela Salt, CEO of Girlguiding, said: “On behalf of Girlguiding, I am deeply sorry to anyone who has ever felt unwelcome, unsupported or uncomfortable or who has been subject to discrimination or exclusion of any form at the charity.”

“My priority as CEO is to strive to build people’s trust in our commitment to tackle the issues we’ve identified. We’re starting our new plan now. This will see us implement changes across the whole organization. The leadership team and I are fully committed to tackling the problems head-on and we will change,” she added.

“As society shifts and changes, we will continue to listen, engage and consult to ensure we remain relevant, accessible and impactful in the lives of girls and young women now and in the future.”

The charity is committed to addressing issues of internal racism and Islamophobia through the involvement of training and counsellors.