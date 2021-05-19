Double Click 970×250

British Girlguiding Organization Apologizes For Islamophobia

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

19th May, 2021. 12:02 pm
Adsense 300×600
British Girlguiding Organization Apologizes For Islamophobia

The UK-based youth organization Girlguiding has issued an apology following an external audit on Islamophobia in both the Girlguiding and staff.

According to the reports, the investigation, which gathered evidence from more than 200 members, staff, parents and caregivers, found examples of discrimination against ethnic minority youths as Muslim girl was asked to remove her hijab during the trip.

The External Communications team also told the auditors that they encountered resistance when they tried to post things around Islamic holidays.

There are more than 25,000 Girl Guiding groups operating across the UK that meet weekly, with more than 80,000 volunteers conducting adventure activities such as camping and sailing.

Angela Salt, CEO of  Girlguiding, said: “On behalf of Girlguiding, I am deeply sorry to anyone who has ever felt unwelcome, unsupported or uncomfortable or who has been subject to discrimination or exclusion of any form at the charity.”

“My priority as CEO is to strive to build people’s trust in our commitment to tackle the issues we’ve identified. We’re starting our new plan now. This will see us implement changes across the whole organization. The leadership team and I are fully committed to tackling the problems head-on and we will change,” she added.

“As society shifts and changes, we will continue to listen, engage and consult to ensure we remain relevant, accessible and impactful in the lives of girls and young women now and in the future.”

The charity is committed to addressing issues of internal racism and Islamophobia through the involvement of training and counsellors.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Ajman Police sets new World Record for forming a longest online human chain
4 hours ago
Ajman Police sets new World Record for forming a longest online human chain

The Ajman Police hit headlines on Wednesday after setting a new Guinness...
5.8 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal, several injured
4 hours ago
5.8 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal, several injured

The Lamjung district in northern-central Nepal on Wednesday was jolted with an...
China says, 'Ready to facilitate a negotiated end to the Afghanistan conflict'
4 hours ago
China says, ‘Ready to facilitate a negotiated end to the Afghanistan conflict’

China has expressed will to facilitate intra-Afghan negotiations as part of efforts...
When And How Did Israel Occupy Palestine, Human Cost Of Illegal Occupation
4 hours ago
When And How Did Israel Occupy Palestine, Human Cost Of Illegal Occupation

The Zionist state of Israel launched atrocities and attacks on the Palestinians...
More Than 50,000 displaced in Gaza due to Israeli violence: UN Agency
5 hours ago
More Than 50,000 displaced in Gaza due to Israeli violence: UN Agency

The United Nations (UN)’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
17 hours ago
Queen shall not strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal titles

Despite many calls for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal titles to...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Saboor Aly Minal Khan
4 mins ago
Saboor Aly congratulates Minal Khan after her official announcement

Saboor Aly and Minal Khan, famous friends of the Pakistani showbiz industry,...
Shaniera Akram stands with Palestine
24 mins ago
“I Will Never Support Torture, Destruction Of Innocent People”: Shaniera Akram

Shaniera Akram, wife of legendary cricketer Wasim Akram takes to her social...
Noor Bukhari
29 mins ago
Who is Noor Bukhari’s strength and weakness?

Former showbiz industry actress Noor Bukhari told fans about her weakness and...
Karachi: Demolition Of Leased Properties Along Drains Extended
30 mins ago
Karachi: Demolition Of Leased Properties Along Drains Extended

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has extended its earlier stay order against...