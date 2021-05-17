However, more than 150,000 people in low-lying areas of Gujarat have already been transferred to shelters following fears of new destructions.

The storm also adds to the challenge facing India’s hospitals and COVID centres. Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai has already moved 580 COVID patients from dedicated centres to civic hospitals as anticipation.

However, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in both states.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a seventh alert on Severe Cyclonic Storm “TAUKTAE“.

According to the PMD, the cyclone has moved Northward at a speed of 15 Kmph during the last 12 hours and now lay centred at 2000 PST of 16 May 2021 near latitude 16.8N and longitude 72.4E, at a distance of about 1000 km south-southeast of Karachi.

PMD further stated in the alert that maximum sustained winds around the system centre are 150-170 Kmph gusting to 190 Kmph. The system is likely to move further north/northwestward and cross Indian Gujarat by 17 May night/18 May morning.

As per the alert, dust/thunderstorm-rain with isolated moderate to heavy falls with gusty winds of 40-60 Kmph are likely to occur in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot & Sanghar districts during 17- 19 May 2021.