Female Staff Recruited To Serve At Holy Ka’aba In Different Departments

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has hired female workers at the Holy Ka’aba to perform several duties.

According to the details, around 1,500 female workers have been appointed in different departments to serve the female worshippers who come to pray at the Holy Ka’aba.

Moreover, a total of 600 women have been selected for the Technical and Service Affairs Agency.

The rest have been deployed in other departments of the presidency such as electric vehicles, Zamzam watering unit, guidance and intellectual affairs, administrative affairs, public relations, media and communication and the General Department of Internal Auditing.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia has begun to empower women and maintain gender equality as the country had placed smartly uniformed female security officer guiding Umrah pilgrims in Makkah during Ramadan.

Dozens of female officers are currently deployed both in Makkah and Madinah to provide proper security at Holy Ka’aba and Masjid-e-Nabawi

The 113-strong all-female batch of military-trained officers stationed at the Prophet’s Mosque was created six months ago.

According to a statement by Major-General Abdul Rahman Al-Mashhan, their work is to watch over and assist pilgrims performing Umrah.