Joe Biden Reiterates his support for Israel’s right to self-defence

The United States (US) President Joe Biden has spoken to the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu as the violence in Palestine escalated after pressure mounts on the U.S. to call for a cease-fire.

Joe Biden said that he would have more to say about the unfolding violence after speaking with Netanyahu.

On Sunday, a group of 28 Democratic senators called for an immediate stop to the ongoing fight between Israel and Hamas.

Moreover, Netanyahu, after his call with Biden, suggested that Israel’s operation will continue until it achieves its goals.

“Our aim is to send Hamas a message that it’s not worth sending rockets next time they want,” he said. “We will deal with them and no one should take the law into their own hands.”

During a phone call with Netanyahu, Biden reiterated his support for Israel’s right to self-defence against airstrikes from the militant group Hamas in Gaza.

He had also condemned attacks in towns and cities in Israel.

“The President noted that this current period of conflict has tragically claimed the lives of Israeli and Palestinian civilians, including children,” the readout said.

“He raised concerns about the safety and security of journalists and reinforced the need to ensure their protection.”

Netanyahu told Biden that Israel “is doing everything to avoid harming”.

The president also spoke with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas about tensions in Jerusalem and the West Bank.

“The President also underscored his strong commitment to a negotiated two-state solution as the best path to reach a just and lasting resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” according to a readout from that call.

Earlier, the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wept and expressed displeasure over the ongoing brutalities in Palestine by Israel´s strike on a building containing international media outlets.

The UN chief Antonio Guterres was “dismayed” by civilian killed in Gaza and “deeply disturbed” by the brutal acts of terrorism, killing more than 200 innocent Palestinians.

“The Secretary-General reminds all sides that any indiscriminate targeting of civilians and media structures violates international law and must be avoided at all costs,” he said.