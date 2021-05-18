Double Click 970×250

Joe Biden Reiterates his support for Israel’s right to self-defence

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

18th May, 2021. 01:33 pm
Adsense 300×600
Joe Biden Netanyahu phone call

The United States (US) President Joe Biden has spoken to the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu as the violence in Palestine escalated after pressure mounts on the U.S. to call for a cease-fire.

Joe Biden said that he would have more to say about the unfolding violence after speaking with Netanyahu.

On Sunday, a group of 28 Democratic senators called for an immediate stop to the ongoing fight between Israel and Hamas.

Moreover, Netanyahu, after his call with Biden, suggested that Israel’s operation will continue until it achieves its goals.

“Our aim is to send Hamas a message that it’s not worth sending rockets next time they want,” he said. “We will deal with them and no one should take the law into their own hands.”

During a phone call with Netanyahu, Biden reiterated his support for Israel’s right to self-defence against airstrikes from the militant group Hamas in Gaza.

He had also condemned attacks in towns and cities in Israel.

“The President noted that this current period of conflict has tragically claimed the lives of Israeli and Palestinian civilians, including children,” the readout said.

“He raised concerns about the safety and security of journalists and reinforced the need to ensure their protection.”

Netanyahu told Biden that Israel “is doing everything to avoid harming”.

The president also spoke with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas about tensions in Jerusalem and the West Bank.

“The President also underscored his strong commitment to a negotiated two-state solution as the best path to reach a just and lasting resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” according to a readout from that call.

Earlier, the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wept and expressed displeasure over the ongoing brutalities in Palestine by Israel´s strike on a building containing international media outlets.

The UN chief Antonio Guterres was “dismayed” by civilian killed in Gaza and “deeply disturbed” by the brutal acts of terrorism, killing more than 200 innocent Palestinians.

“The Secretary-General reminds all sides that any indiscriminate targeting of civilians and media structures violates international law and must be avoided at all costs,” he said.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

73-year-old Pakistani Approved For Release From Guantanamo Bay After 16 Years
26 mins ago
73-year-old Pakistani Approved For Release From Guantanamo Bay After 16 Years

The release of Saifullah Paracha, the 73-year-old Pakistani prisoner at Guantanamo Bay...
Kuwait Israel Support
41 mins ago
Kuwait Announces 10-Year Jail Term For Those Supporting Israel

The Kuwaiti government has announced ten years of prison and a fine...
Biden Becomes Israel's Facilitator; Approves $735 mn Of Arms Sale
2 hours ago
Biden Becomes Israel’s Facilitator; Approves $735 mn Of Arms Sale

The administration of US President Joe Biden has approved the sale of...
Devastating Cyclone 'Tauktae' Hit Coast Of Western India
5 hours ago
Devastating Cyclone ‘Tauktae’ Hit Coast Of Western India

Strong winds and a devastating cyclone 'Tauktae' hit the coast of western...
UN President Volkan BOZKIR
5 hours ago
UNGA President Volkan Bozkır To Pay Official Visit To Pakistan from May 25-27

The United Nations General-Assembly (UNGA) President Volkan Bozkır is likely to pay...
US Demands Israel To Justify Attack On Media Building In Gaza
6 hours ago
US Demands Israel To Justify Attack On Media Building In Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that Israel has asked...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Shah Mahmood in Turkey
5 mins ago
FM Calls Upon Entire Muslim Community To Help Stop Israel’s persecution In Gaza

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who arrived in Turkey today on an...
73-year-old Pakistani Approved For Release From Guantanamo Bay After 16 Years
26 mins ago
73-year-old Pakistani Approved For Release From Guantanamo Bay After 16 Years

The release of Saifullah Paracha, the 73-year-old Pakistani prisoner at Guantanamo Bay...
Shaniera Akram
28 mins ago
What does Shaniera Akram wish to send to Karachi?

Shaniera Akram, wife of former cricketer Wasim Akram, felt one with the...
COVID-19 mobile vaccination
30 mins ago
Sindh To Begin mobile COVID-19 vaccination Across All Districts

The Sindh government has announced to begin mobile COVID-19 vaccination in public...