Former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has introduced a resolution in the US Senate to stop the sale of arms worth $735 million to Israel.

According to the details, Bernie Sanders is an independent member and votes with the Democrats.

The senator said that at a time when US-made bombs are wreaking havoc in Gaza and killing children and women, we cannot easily allow another major arms sale without congressional debate.

US President Joe Biden is expected to approve a $735 million arms deal with Israel this year and send it to Congress for formal review.

In the wake of Israel’s ongoing violence in Gaza, some lawmakers have called for more concrete US efforts to stop Israeli attacks.

Bernie Sanders, a former Democratic presidential candidate, said Americans needed to look carefully at whether arms sales were fueling the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

His resolution was followed by a motion by other delegates, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Mark Pocan, and Rashida Talib, with six other sponsors, including Democrats from the far left in the House.

The measures are unlikely to be approved by the House or Senate, where arms sales to Israel have traditionally received significant support.

Biden Becomes Israel’s Facilitator; Approves $735 Mn Of Arms Sale

The administration of US President Joe Biden has approved the sale of guided weapons worth $750 million to Israel.

A US congressional source told the international Arabic news channel Al Arabiya that lawmakers had been notified of the deal in early May.

A week later, armed clashes broke out between the Israeli army and Hamas and Catastrophic airstrikes were launched in the Gaza Strip and West Bank.

The Washington Post was the first to report on the arms deal with Israel, citing an unnamed member of the Democratic Party.

The member of the Democratic Party criticized the Biden administration’s move and said that if smart bombs were sold to Israel without pressing for a ceasefire, it would lead to more massacres.

At the moment, the Biden administration itself is in a dilemma, and President Biden seems to be in trouble. He has been a champion of human and democratic rights and a key pillar of his foreign policy, but Israel has managed to block statements from the United States on ending violence in the UN Security Council.

Under US law, Israel must establish military supremacy in the Middle East, and the Zionist state still has US patronage for that purpose.

But in recent weeks, members of President Biden’s Democratic Party have come out as fierce critics of Israel.

After the new arms deal with Israel came to light, Democrats have criticized it, while Republicans expressed support and said that weapons should be provided to strengthen Israel’s Iron Dome missile system.

According to the Washington Post, US lawmakers have questioned the proposed new deal and its timing. They have suggested that the deal could be used to pressure Israel to agree to a ceasefire.

According to the newspaper, if the Biden administration officially notifies Congress about the sale of arms, its legislators will have 20 days to object to the deal. They can also reject it through an unbinding resolution.