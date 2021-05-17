Israeli medics said the stands at a West Bank synagogue has collapsed, killing two people and injuring more than 150.

According to the reports, the stands were packed with Orthodox Jews, broke down at the beginning of the Jewish festival.

A spokeswoman for Megan David Adam told the international news channel that paramedics reported more than 157 injuries, including two deaths, including a 50-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy.

Rescue workers are at the scene treating the injured and transporting people to hospitals.

It should be noted that a few weeks ago, 45 extremist Orthodox Jews were killed in a stampede during a religious festival in northern Israel.

Israeli health workers say dozens have been injured as they stood in an incomplete synagogue in an area of ​​the West Bank near Jerusalem.

The Magen David Adom rescue Service said 54 people were injured and taken to a hospital in Jerusalem.

The Israeli military said in a statement that it had dispatched medical personnel and other search and rescue teams to the scene.

Army helicopters are transporting the wounded.

The mayor of Gothenburg said the building was incomplete and dangerous and that police had ignored previous instructions to take action.

Jerusalem Police Chief Doron Turgeman said the disaster was caused by negligence and may have led to arrests.

Deddi Simhi, head of the Israel Fire and Rescue Service, told Israeli Channel 12 that the building had not been completed, and that it had not been allowed to occupy, and that it was too far to hold ceremonies.

A few weeks earlier, at least 45 people have been killed and 150 injured in a stampede during a religious festival in northeastern Israel.

The country’s emergency response agency, the MDA, has confirmed deaths and says dozens of people were injured in the incident.

According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, 44 people have been killed in the stampede. Rescuers are transporting the injured to a hospital.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the incident a “catastrophe” and expressed sympathy for the bereaved.

After the onset of the global coronavirus pandemic, millions of people attended a festival called “Lag B’Omer” on Mount Marin. Despite fears of the virus spreading, millions of Israelis attended the religious festival.

However, there are now dozens of ambulances and rescue workers lying on the ground after the incident. Police have appealed to all people to leave the affected area.

It should be noted that millions of Orthodox Jews celebrate Lag B’Omer every year. It is celebrated throughout the night with prayers and religious dances.

Emergency officials said the condition of 38 injured people at the scene was critical. Six more critically ill patients have been taken to hospital, while others have suffered minor injuries.

Initial reports said a building had collapsed at the scene, but the MDA later said there had been a stampede. Police sources told the Haaretz newspaper that some participants slipped down the stairs, after which dozens of fugitives fell.

“It all happened in seconds,” said an eyewitness. People fell and trampled on each other. It was devastating. ”

Thousands of people can be seen standing together in videos of the event on the Internet. They had a hard time getting out of the event after the incident.

America’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken paid condolence and said on Twitter, “We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragedy that occurred at Mt. Meron in Israel. We mourn the lives lost, extend our deepest condolences to the families, and pray for the injured to recover quickly.”