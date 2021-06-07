Meghan, Harry Off To Parental Leaves After Welcoming Baby Daughter

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Meghan and Prince Harry are reportedly taking parental leave after welcoming daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor on June 4th.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex has given birth to a daughter, the second child for her and Prince Harry on June 4th, a spokesperson for the Sussexes told.

In a statement issued, the couple said: “On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

“While the Duke and Duchess are on parental leave, Archewell will continue to do important work and publish stories on the site. We look forward to seeing you,” the statement added.

After announcing the birth of Harry-Meghan’s second child, the spokesperson said: “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.”

“Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital,” the statement said, adding that the new arrival weighed in at 7lbs 11 oz and that “both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home.”

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales,” the statement added.

Earlier, Meghan had experienced severe pregnancy complications as she is expecting her second baby girl.

According to sources, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan is having issues during her second pregnancy lately.

“Meghan hasn’t been sleeping, has a lot of nausea and she’s had to cancel a couple of professional obligations,” the source said. “It’s not going as easily as her last.”