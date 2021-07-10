Double Click 728 x 90
Pakistan’s pottery exhibition held in UK

Web DeskWeb Editor

10th Jul, 2021. 06:37 pm
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Moazzam Ahmad Khan, along with his spouse, former ambassador, Leena Salim Moazzam, on Saturday visited the blue pottery exhibition in London.

During the exhibition, a vast collection of blue and white pottery from Multan was displayed. The high commissioner and his wife appreciated Saniyas Cultural Express for organising and promoting the artistic traditions of Multan in the UK. The event was attended by a diverse set of collectors, designers and British sculptors.

The pottery, famous world over, is identifiable by its floral motifs and geometrical patterns in vivid blue and white.

