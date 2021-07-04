Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Philippine Military Plane Crashes With 85 On Board, 40 Rescued

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

04th Jul, 2021. 11:51 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Philippine Military Plane Crashes With 85 On Board, 40 Rescued

A Philippine military chief says a military plane carrying 85 people has crashed in the southern part of the country.

According to the reports, General Cirilito Sobejana said that 40 people have been rescued so far from the burning wreckage of the C-130.

He said the plane crashed while landing on Jolo Island in Sulu province.

He said the plane was carrying soldiers and landed off the runway while landing. According to General Subijana, the plane tried to take off again but was unsuccessful.

According to international news agency AFP, most of the passengers on the military plane had recently passed out of basic military training and were being sent to the Joint Counter-Terrorism Task Force in the Muslim-majority region of the Philippines.

There are large numbers of troops in the southern Philippines, where militant groups are active, including Abu Sayyaf, who was involved in kidnapping for ransom.

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Afghanistan: Violent Clashes Escalate As US Forces Withdraw
1 hour ago
Afghanistan: Violent Clashes Escalate As US Forces Withdraw

Hundreds of Taliban fighters have been killed in fierce fighting with Afghan...
canada house fire
14 hours ago
Islamophobia in west, 7 Pakistani Muslims die in Canada house fire

Seven Pakistanis, including four children, died in a Canadian city when their...
Saudi Arabia suspends travel to UAE, Vietnam and Ethiopia
16 hours ago
Saudi Arabia suspends travel to UAE, Vietnam and Ethiopia

KARACHI: Saudi Arabia has suspended passenger movement to and from Ethiopia, the...
US Once Again Under Ransomware Attack, Hundreds Of Companies Affected
19 hours ago
US Once Again Under Ransomware Attack, Hundreds Of Companies Affected

Hundreds of US companies have been affected by a ransomware attack. A...
How Massive 'Eye Of Fire' Erupts In Gulf Of Mexico?
22 hours ago
How Massive ‘Eye Of Fire’ Erupts In Gulf Of Mexico?

A fire broke out in the Gulf of Mexico, and people were...
A train connecting all of the seven emirates to Saudi Arabia is in the works
23 hours ago
A train connecting UAE to Saudi Arabia is in the works

Trains having a long-standing records of connecting people through a continuing technique...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Shah Rukh Khan
24 mins ago
Shah Rukh Khan wants to feature in Alia Bhatt’s next production

Alia Bhatt announced the shooting of her debut film as a producer,...
Elephant Enjoys Taking Dust Bath in Video Goes Viral
35 mins ago
Elephant Enjoys Taking Dust Bath in Video Goes Viral

Elephant like to enjoy dust baths and often spend most of its...
Aamir Khan
46 mins ago
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announces their divorce

Aamir Khan, the Bollywood superstar, After 15 years of marriage has announced...
Naseeruddin Shah
1 hour ago
Naseeruddin Shah is doing “absolutely” well, confirms by a source

Naseeruddin Shah, the famouNaseeruddins Bollywood actor who was admitted three days ago...