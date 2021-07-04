Philippine Military Plane Crashes With 85 On Board, 40 Rescued

A Philippine military chief says a military plane carrying 85 people has crashed in the southern part of the country.

According to the reports, General Cirilito Sobejana said that 40 people have been rescued so far from the burning wreckage of the C-130.

He said the plane crashed while landing on Jolo Island in Sulu province.

He said the plane was carrying soldiers and landed off the runway while landing. According to General Subijana, the plane tried to take off again but was unsuccessful.

According to international news agency AFP, most of the passengers on the military plane had recently passed out of basic military training and were being sent to the Joint Counter-Terrorism Task Force in the Muslim-majority region of the Philippines.

There are large numbers of troops in the southern Philippines, where militant groups are active, including Abu Sayyaf, who was involved in kidnapping for ransom.