World Most Expensive Hamburger made in Holland, for $6,000 (Rs958,304)

VOORTHUIZEN, HOLLAND: While most restaurants across the world struggled to maintain their businesses because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns, a restaurant in the Netherlands came up with a unique business concept and created ‘The Golden Boy’ the ‘world’s most high priced hamburger’.

According to a report by Euro News, the hamburger has been priced at €5,000 (Rs958,304). The restaurant, ‘de Daltons’ hopes that the burger will set a global record.

Per the piece, the owner of the restaurant, Robert Jan de Veen, says it turned into his “childhood dream to create a world record.” “Breaking a world record has been a childhood dream of mine and it feels amazing,” the report quoted de Veen as saying.

The burger which currently holds the name of the most costly hamburger in the world is priced at $5,000. It weighs 352.44kg and is created through Juicy Outlaw Grill in Oregon, United States. The burger has been holding the record since 2011, according to the Guinness World Records.

What luxury ingredients are in the Hamburger?

Per Euro News, the bun of the burger includes a gold leaf, while it also contains white truffle, king crab cooked in Puligny Montrachet, beluga caviar, smoked duck egg mayonnaise, and Dom Pérignon champagne, little gems, Cheddar cheese, Macallan whiskey.

“I thought, I can do better than that,” says Robert Jan, “Even though this burger is extraordinarily costly, you should still use your hands because that’s the only way to consume a burger.”