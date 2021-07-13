Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

World Most Expensive Hamburger made in Holland, for $6,000 (Rs958,304)

Syeda Mishal IntikhabWeb Editor

13th Jul, 2021. 04:41 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
World Most Expensive Hamburger made in Holland, for $6,000 (Rs958,304)

VOORTHUIZEN, HOLLAND: While most restaurants across the world struggled to maintain their businesses because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns, a restaurant in the Netherlands came up with a unique business concept and created ‘The Golden Boy’  the ‘world’s most high priced hamburger’.

According to a report by Euro News, the hamburger has been priced at €5,000 (Rs958,304). The restaurant, ‘de Daltons’ hopes that the burger will set a global record.

Per the piece, the owner of the restaurant, Robert Jan de Veen, says it turned into his “childhood dream to create a world record.” “Breaking a world record has been a childhood dream of mine and it feels amazing,” the report quoted de Veen as saying.

The burger which currently holds the name of the most costly hamburger in the world is priced at $5,000. It weighs 352.44kg and is created through Juicy Outlaw Grill in Oregon, United States. The burger has been holding the record since 2011, according to the Guinness World Records.

What luxury ingredients are in the Hamburger?

Per Euro News, the bun of the burger includes a gold leaf, while it also contains white truffle, king crab cooked in Puligny Montrachet, beluga caviar, smoked duck egg mayonnaise, and Dom Pérignon champagne, little gems, Cheddar cheese, Macallan whiskey.

“I thought, I can do better than that,” says Robert Jan, “Even though this burger is extraordinarily costly, you should still use your hands because that’s the only way to consume a burger.”

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

ECOSOC
19 mins ago
ECOSOC chief aims to achieve anti-poverty goals

KARACHI: UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) President, Munir Akram has called...
covid-19
38 mins ago
China-South Asia Emergency Supplies Reserve launched

KARACHI: The China-South Asia Emergency Supplies Reserve for combating the Covid-19 pandemic...
Iraq: At least 60 Killed In COVID Ward Fire At Hospital
2 hours ago
Iraq: At least 60 Killed In COVID Ward Fire At Hospital

A fire at a coronavirus hospital in the southern Iraqi city of...
Taliban Warns Turkey For Keeping Troops In Afghanistan
2 hours ago
Taliban Warns Turkey For Keeping Troops In Afghanistan

The Taliban has warned Turkey against expanding its presence in Afghanistan after...
3 hours ago
Pakistani in Japan helping homeless, detained foreigners

A Pakistani in Japan helps homeless foreigners ISLAMABAD: Haroon Qureshi, a Pakistani,...
Kashmiris will soon achieve their goal of freedom: President Alvi
4 hours ago
Kashmiris will soon achieve their goal of freedom: President Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday terming the resistance of Kashmiris ‘just...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Tax officials can arrest persons on concealment of over Rs25 million
11 mins ago
Tarin terms limited tax base key challenge for government

ISLAMABAD: The government is facing the key challenge of a limited tax...
ECOSOC
19 mins ago
ECOSOC chief aims to achieve anti-poverty goals

KARACHI: UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) President, Munir Akram has called...
Shaukat Tarin Post budget 2021-22
34 mins ago
Tarin directs measures to curb undue profiteering during Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD: Federal Finance and Revenue Minister Shaukat Tarin has directed the respective...
covid-19
38 mins ago
China-South Asia Emergency Supplies Reserve launched

KARACHI: The China-South Asia Emergency Supplies Reserve for combating the Covid-19 pandemic...