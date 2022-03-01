Adsence Ads 300X250
Xinhua

01st Mar, 2022. 10:22 pm
Lebanese Hezbollah chief blames U.S. for Russia-Ukraine conflict

BEIRUT, March 1 (Xinhua) — Lebanon’s Hezbollah Chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Tuesday blamed the United States for the events taking place in Ukraine, urging those trusting the United States to draw a lesson from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Nasrallah made the remarks in a televised speech during a conference held on the 30th anniversary of the martyrdom of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Abbas al-Moussawi, the Lebanese National News Agency reported.

“What’s happening between Ukraine and Russia is very dangerous,” Nasrallah warned, adding that “Washington has done everything to push for the current scenario.”

“The United States is responsible for what is happening in Ukraine,” he said, accusing Washington of refraining from helping reach a diplomatic solution and complicating or even to certain degree inciting the Russia-Ukraine confrontation.

Nasrallah also criticized the West’s double standards in dealing with the Ukraine crisis, contrary to its stance regarding “the U.S. wars,” for example in Afghanistan. “Western countries are doing everything against Russia except for direct combat.”

“What is happening is a lesson for those who trust and count on the United States,” Nasrallah added.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has said that his country’s “clear stance” is in favor of resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict through “dialogue.”

“Lebanon supports political negotiations to resolve the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine, in line with the principles specified in the UN Charter and the relevant international laws that calls for peaceful means in resolving conflicts between nations,” he added.

 

