A shooter opened fire during a parade 6 killed 24 wounded

A shooter opened fire during a July 4th parade in Illinois, killing at least six people.

A shooter opened fire during a parade in the state of Illinois on Monday, killing at least six people, according to officials.

“At this time, two dozen people have been transported to Highland Park Hospital. Six are confirmed deceased,” The city’s police commander, Chris O’Neil, told journalists.

The suspect, who is still at large, has been characterised as a Caucasian male between the ages of 18 and 20 with long black hair, according to O’Neil.

“All individuals are still urged to shelter in place at this time,” he stated.

The mayor of Highland Park, Illinois, Nancy Rotering, took the same toll and criticised the Christmas violence.

“On a day that we came together to celebrate community and freedom, we’re instead mourning the tragic loss of life and struggling with the terror that was brought upon us,” she told.

Both officers stated that the gunfire began around 10:14 a.m.

Several law enforcement agencies are assisting with the response, including the FBI, state police, and the local sheriff’s office.

As a result of the violence, Highland Park and neighbouring Evanston cancelled all July 4th celebrations.

“While there is no known threat to Evanston residents, the shooter is still at large; therefore, cancellations are taking place in an abundance of caution,” the city said.

Enough is enough

US Representative Brad Schneider, who was at the parade, said on Twitter that “a shooter struck in Highland Park during the Independence Day parade.”

“Hearing of loss of life and others injured. My condolences to the family and loved ones; my prayers for the injured and for my community,” he wrote, adding: “Enough is enough!”

Today a shooter struck in Highland Park during the Independence Day parade. My campaign team and I were gathering at the start of the parade when shooting started. My team and I are safe and secure. We are monitoring the situation closely and in touch with the Mayor. — Rep. Brad Schneider (@RepSchneider) July 4, 2022

Hearing of loss of life and others injured. My condolences to the family and loved ones; my prayers for the injured and for my community; and my commitment to do everything I can to make our children, our towns, our nation safer. Enough is enough! — Rep. Brad Schneider (@RepSchneider) July 4, 2022

According to the Gun Violence Archive website, the incident is part of a nationwide epidemic of gun violence that claims around 40,000 lives each year, including suicides.

The debate over gun regulation, a very divided subject in the country, was resurrected in May by the shooting deaths of 10 Black supermarket shoppers in upstate New York and 21 people, largely young children, at a Texas elementary school.

In the aftermath of those killings, Congress passed the first meaningful gun safety legislation in decades.

In late June, President Joe Biden signed it into law, stating that while it falls short of what is truly required, it will still save lives.

However, supporters of stricter gun restrictions were dealt a setback when the US Supreme Court concluded that Americans had a basic right to carry a pistol in public, a landmark decision with far-reaching ramifications for states and cities around the country attempting to reduce gun violence.

