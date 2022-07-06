China FM Wang Yi desires a ‘golden era’ relations with Philippines

China’s foreign minister says Beijing is prepared to work with incoming Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to usher in a “new golden era” in bilateral relations.

Wang Yi is visiting Southeast Asia at a time when the U.S. is attempting to increase its influence in the area.

China’s foreign minister Wang Yi stated on Wednesday that Beijing was prepared to work with incoming Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to usher in what he termed a “new golden era” in bilateral relations.

Advertisement

The relationship “turned a new page” with the election of Marcos, said Wang Yi, who is visiting Southeast Asia at a time when the United States is attempting to increase its influence in the area, an ally of the Philippines.

In a meeting with his Philippine counterpart, Enrique Manalo, Wang remarked, “We highly appreciate President Marcos’ recent commitment to pursuing friendly policy toward China and we speak highly of these recent statements that have sent out a very positive signal to the outside world.”

Many people thought that the election of Marcos, the son of the late strongman who was overthrown in a revolt in 1986, was better for China than for the U.S., but the new president has said that close ties with Beijing won’t hurt the country’s sovereignty.

Also Read

China’s aggression in Philippine waters has long caused diplomatic strain, but Marcos said Tuesday he wants their relationship to be about more than a maritime conflict.

Wang stated that China shared Marcos’ aim to expand and enhance ties.

Advertisement

“We are ready to work toward that same direction with the Philippines and to plan for our cooperation going forward in all areas,” added Wang.

“I’m confident that with the two sides working together, we can surely open a new golden era for the bilateral relationship.”

Marcos must increase business links with China while keeping a close relationship with defence ally the US, a former colonial power with clout over the military and public.

Also Read Western envoys seize the rare opportunity in China to criticize Russia over the Ukraine War Western envoys in China criticised Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, with...