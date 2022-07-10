General Staff expressed gratitude to the US for sending four more HIMARS systems

the US for sending four more HIMARS systems

General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces expressed gratitude to United States

“The US Department of Defense officially declared that it would provide Ukraine with four more High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS)

According to reports, U.S. President Joe Biden approved a new $400 million package of security aid for Ukraine

Advertisement

General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces expressed gratitude to the United States who give Ukraine four more High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems

The general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces wrote on Facebook, “The Armed Forces of Ukraine are appreciative of US support and help.”

The US Department of Defense officially declared on July 8 that it would provide Ukraine with four more High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and ammunition, the General Staff noted.

According to reports, U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday approved a new $400 million package of security aid for Ukraine that includes, in particular, new HIMARS systems and ammunition.

Also Read Radio founder Hromadske was captured by Russians Radio founder Hromadske is held captive by Russians They claim that Maksym...