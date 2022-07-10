Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
General Staff expressed gratitude to the US for sending four more HIMARS systems

General Staff expressed gratitude to the US for sending four more HIMARS systems

Articles
Advertisement
General Staff expressed gratitude to the US for sending four more HIMARS systems

the US for sending four more HIMARS systems

Advertisement
  • General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces expressed gratitude to United States 
  • “The US Department of Defense officially declared that it would provide Ukraine with four more High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) 
  • According to reports, U.S. President Joe Biden approved a new $400 million package of security aid for Ukraine
Advertisement

General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces expressed gratitude to the United States who give Ukraine four more High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems

The general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces wrote on Facebook, “The Armed Forces of Ukraine are appreciative of US support and help.”

The US Department of Defense officially declared on July 8 that it would provide Ukraine with four more High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and ammunition, the General Staff noted.

According to reports, U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday approved a new $400 million package of security aid for Ukraine that includes, in particular, new HIMARS systems and ammunition.

Also Read

Radio founder Hromadske was captured by Russians
Radio founder Hromadske was captured by Russians

Radio founder Hromadske is held captive by Russians They claim that Maksym...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story