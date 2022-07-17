Advertisement
Syria Kurdish urges Russia, Iran to prevent Turkish assault

Syria Kurdish urges Russia, Iran to prevent Turkish assault

Syria Kurdish urges Russia, Iran to prevent Turkish assault

Syria Kurdish urges Russia, Iran to prevent Turkish assault

  • The leader of US-backed Kurdish forces in Syria has asked Russia and Iran to stop Turkey from attacking again.
  • The international coalition has a “weak” stance that is “not enough to end the threats,” Mazloum Abdi said.
  • An invasion would weaken efforts to fight Daesh in Syria’s northeast.
HASAKEH: A meeting on Syria is coming up, and before it does, the leader of US-backed Kurdish forces in Syria has asked Russia and Iran to stop Turkey from attacking again in the north of the country.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who will meet with his Russian and Iranian colleagues on Tuesday to discuss Syria, has warned that he may soon start a new offensive in Syria against Kurdish insurgents fighting against the Turkish state.

Among these are the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), a major part of the international coalition against Daesh that is paid for by the US.

Mazloum Abdi, the leader of the PKK-affiliated Syrian Democratic Forces, said that the international coalition has a “weak” stance that is “not enough to end the threats.”

As a result of agreements with Russia, Kurdish forces have allowed the Syrian regime to send additional troops into Kurdish-controlled territories such as Kobane and Manbij in the north of the nation.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran have held talks on Syria as part of the “Astana peace process” to end the country’s 11-year conflict.

Erdogan and Putin will visit Iran on Tuesday.

Since 2016, Turkey has conducted offensives in Syria, targeting Kurdish militias, Daesh, and Assad’s army.

The Syrian government has termed Erdogan’s plan to create a “safe zone” inside Syria an attack on its unity.

The SDF warns that an Ankara invasion would weaken efforts to fight Daesh in Syria’s northeast.

