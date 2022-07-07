UN Security Council will vote on Syria border aid

The UN resolution allowing aid deliveries across the Syrian-Turkish border at Bab al-Hawa – Google

The United Nations Security Council votes on Thursday on extending its authorization of humanitarian supplies across Syria border without Damascus’ agreement, with Russia seeking a six-month extension and Western nations demanding a one-year extension.

The UN resolution that lets aid be sent through the Bab al-Hawa crossing between Syria and Turkey has been in effect since 2014, but it will end on Sunday.

Norway and Ireland have put forward a proposal to keep the permission in place until July 10, 2023.

Last year, about 10,000 trucks carrying humanitarian aid crossed through Bab al-Hawa on route to rebel-held Idlib. It’s the only way supplies can enter Idlib without going through government-controlled territory.

The resolution, acquired by AFP, calls for “all parties to ensure full, safe, and unhindered access by all modalities, including cross-line, for deliveries of humanitarian assistance to all parts of Syria.”

Russia, which is an ally of Damascus and a member of the Security Council with a veto, has said it would not agree to an extension. It has already cut the number of border crossings because it thinks it violates Syria’s sovereignty.

According to diplomats, Russia proposed a six-month extension.

Norway and Ireland introduced modifications addressing the transparency of humanitarian supplies, possible assistance to Syria’s reconstruction, and the necessity to improve relief deliveries via government-controlled territory.

Russia has long urged the West to help rebuild Syria, but certain council members, notably France, have resisted unless political reforms are done.

In June, a majority of countries — including the US — promised support for supporting “early rehabilitation programmes” in Syria.

Norway and Ireland’s resolution urges “further international initiatives to broaden the humanitarian activities in Syria, including water, sanitation, health, education, and shelter early recovery projects.”

