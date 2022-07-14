Ukrainian and Polish military ministers talk about supplying Ukraine with weapons

Oleksii Reznikov, the Ukrainian defence minister, and Mariusz Blaszczak, his Polish counterpart, have spoken on the necessity of Polish military assistance to Ukraine.

According to a statement on the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense’s website, Reznikov thanked Poland and his Polish colleague for aiding Ukraine in its struggle against the Russian Federation, a state that sponsors terrorism.

He added that Poland was among the first nations to see the effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I am glad to welcome Mr. Mariusz Blaszczak as our guest. He is a good friend of Ukraine. Our acquaintance with him began with a phone call after my appointment. Back then, I told my colleague that Lithuania gave us Stingers. He immediately asked me, ‘How can I help?’ This is how the idea of the Piorun man-portable air defense system was born. Currently, Polish MANPADS are very successfully reducing the number of Russian aircraft and helicopters,” Reznikov said.

He added that Poland was among the first nations to see the effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. People who were compelled to flee this war, including civilians, children, and senior citizens, first proceeded to Poland, where they were warmly welcomed.

“Poland is the second-largest donor of aid to Ukraine after the United States. Just be grateful. Poland’s population genuinely views itself as a helpful neighbour who wishes to assist us, “added Reznikov. In response, Blaszczak asserted that Ukraine merits freedom and independence.

“A free Ukraine means a free Poland. If Ukraine, God forbid, fails to win, it will mean a threat to Poland’s security. In this regard, we are interested in Ukraine being free in order to stop Russian aggression. Our Pioruns passed a good test on the battlefield. We believe that the supply of Polish Krab will be of great importance to Ukrainian artillery,” Blaszczak said.

