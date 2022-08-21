Cannabis, called “umthunzi wez’nkukhu” or chicken shade, is a key source of revenue in Eastern Cape’s Pondoland.

At a riverfront homestead, men, women, and children harvest.

Their hands are green from daily marijuana harvesting.

Cannabis has an awful odour. They make jokes while picking. The mound of green heads dries under the noon heat. She does not go by the name Nontobeko. She learnt how to produce marijuana when she was 8 years old. “Marijuana is our main source of income.

Selling marijuana provides us with everything we need. Because our kids are here, we are unable to work.” Even though growing this much cannabis is a way of life for these folks, it is illegal to do so. Cannabis is grown on a modest scale by around 900,000 individuals in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

These farmers have been in trouble with the police numerous times, but the government’s view on cannabis may change. A 2018 court judgement decriminalized private cannabis use, possession, and cultivation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his State of the Nation Address that South Africa should get into the multibillion-dollar business of medicinal hemp and cannabis. This could make 130 thousand new jobs.

Traditional Eastern Cape producers feel left behind by commercial corporations. Many can’t afford a cannabis licence. “Government requires grower- and citizen-friendly legislation. Rich individuals currently have cannabis licences “Says Zueni. “Government should help towns thrive so they can compete globally. Here’s a naturally increasing commodity. We’re not envious, so let the affluent in, but please help the poorest “Says Zueni.

