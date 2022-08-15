Advertisement
  • EU with other 42 countries urged Russia to immediately withdraw its forces from the plant
  • EU and 42 other nations urged Russia to promptly withdraw its troops from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southern Ukraine.
  • A possible radiation leak could result from attacks on the plant, according to the UN nuclear watchdog.
  • According to Ukrainian officials, a cargo ship loaded with 23,000 metric tonnes of wheat is about to depart from Ukraine for Ethiopia.
EU and 42 other nations urged Russia to promptly withdraw its troops from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southern Ukraine. A possible radiation leak could result from attacks on the plant, according to the UN nuclear watchdog.

After Ukrainian strikes rendered a third crucial bridge in the area inaccessible, Ukraine claims that Russian forces are fleeing to the left side of the Dnipro River in the southern Kherson region..

Meanwhile, Mykolaiv, Nikopol, Marhanets, and Enerhodar suffered injuries and infrastructure damage as a result of intensive Russian bombardment along the southern frontier over the weekend.

According to Ukrainian officials, a cargo ship loaded with 23,000 metric tonnes of wheat is about to depart from Ukraine for Ethiopia. According to the UN, the “ripple effect” of the situation in Ukraine threatens to exacerbate a food catastrophe brought on by conflict and drought in the nation of East Africa.

