Working families experience food insecurity as a result of rising inflation as food banks struggle to meet demand

More Americans are now in need of assistance from their local food bank as a result of rising inflation and fuel prices.

Inflation and high gasoline prices have made it even harder for food banks to keep up with demand, which has led to an increase in working families experiencing food insecurity,

This is in line with what Feeding South Dakota is seeing.

Advertisement

More Americans are now in need of assistance from their local food bank as a result of rising inflation and fuel prices, and leaders in the sector that working families are now a fixture in the lengthy lineups at food distribution facilities.

Inflation and high gasoline prices have made it even harder for food banks to keep up with demand, which has led to an increase in working families experiencing food insecurity, according to Feeding South Dakota, the only food bank that serves the 900,000 residents across the state’s 66 counties.

The number of families using our statewide mobile programme has increased by more than 20% in the last year, according to Matt Burns, chief operating officer at Feeding South Dakota, who spoke to Fox News Digital. “However, you see people who are unemployed who might typically have enough money in their household budget to cover all of their food needs, but due to inflationary pressures they are forced to make extremely difficult decisions between food and other necessities like housing, medication, and car payments. All of these factors significantly strain household budgets, which is why there is a demand and why there has been a 20% increase.”

“You really cannot keep up with that when you’re witnessing a 9.1% here in recent months,” Burns continued. “And so families end up having to make some really difficult decisions.”

While many people believe that food banks mostly help the homeless, several industry executives told Fox News Digital that they are also seeing an increase in the number of working families using food banks. This is in line with what Feeding South Dakota is seeing.

According to Jorge Lupercio, Director of Operations of Placer Food Bank in Roseville, California, “the basis for our services are the homeless, the folks who are truly struggling, but now it’s shifted, and it’s absolutely working families now.” He added that families with kids who are out of school for the summer and aren’t getting the meals they regularly get are in an even worse situation.

Advertisement

According to Lupercio, since American inflation has increased over the past year, there has been a substantial increase in the need for food at Placer Food Bank.

Also Read White House condemns the “reprehensible” attack on Salman Rushdie and says that it is “appalling” The White House called the stabbing of novelist Salman Rushdie "reprehensible" on...