Prince William and Kate Middleton are among the season 6 cast members of The Crown

Prince William and Kate Middleton are among the season 6 cast

A former head girl who played Kate Middleton in Netflix’s The Crown has won her first professional acting gig.

Meg Bellamy, 19, received her first job after uploading self-taped auditions in response to a social media casting call.

The sixth and last season of the sitcom, which starts filming this fall, will feature all three stars.

Both Ed McVey, 21, and Rufus Kampa, 16, who play Prince William, are making their professional cinematic debuts.

The award-winning semi-fictional drama’s cancellation by Netflix was already reported.

However, after realizing a sixth was required to “give justice to the richness and intricacy of the plot,” writer Peter Morgan had a change of heart.

The new group of actors joins a distinguished group of celebrities, like Matt Smith and Oscar-winner Olivia Colman, who have portrayed members of the Royal Family in the drama.

Season six will cover Queen Elizabeth II’s reign up to the early 2000s and detail the events that followed the death of the Princess of Wales.

Before she became the Duchess of Cambridge, Bellamy will portray a young Miss Middleton studying at Scotland’s St Andrews University, where she first met her future husband in 2001.

According to the Daily Telegraph, she is thought to have learned about the position just a few months after graduating from Berkshire’s school.

While McVey portrays the prince in his later adolescent years, Kampa will portray a young Prince William in episodes that depict how the family dealt with Princess Diana’s passing.

The fifth season, which will include four actors portraying Prince William and Prince Harry at various ages, will premiere on Netflix in November.

The Crown partially fictionalizes significant historical occurrences that occurred throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s lengthy rule, with numerous actors playing renowned royals at various ages.

In the first and second seasons, Claire Foy played a young Queen during the early years of her reign, and in the third and fourth seasons, Olivia Colman played the queen.

Colman will be replaced by Imelda Staunton for the final two seasons.

The Duchess of Sussex’s husband, Prince Harry, who has his own production agreement with Netflix, has previously called the drama “fictional” but “loosely based on the facts.”

The duke admitted last year that the show wasn’t entirely factual.

It offers you a general picture of the stress associated with prioritizing work and service over family and all other considerations.

Golden Globes, Emmys, and BAFTA awards are just a few of the accolades that The Crown has been nominated for and received.

