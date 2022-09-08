UAE demands removal of insensitive content on Netflix

The Gulf Arab monarchs have ordered Netflix, the American video streaming juggernaut, to remove any content considered damaging to the region’s “Islamic and cultural values.”

A formal proclamation appears to be aimed towards children’s content.

The movie breaches media regulations in the Gulf Cooperation Council, which comprises Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait,

Advertisement

The Gulf Arab monarchs have ordered Netflix, the American video streaming giant, to remove any material that they perceive to be against the “Islamic and cultural values” of the area.

A formal warning appears to be directed at children’s content.

According to a statement issued by the General Commission for Audio-visual Media in Riyadh, the video violates media standards in the Gulf Cooperation Council, which includes Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait.

In a similar statement, the UAE government stated that it will monitor what the platform transmits in the following days and “evaluate its adherence to broadcasting rules” in the nation.

Netflix, on the other hand, did not answer right away.

For the uninitiated, same-sex partnerships are illegal and objectionable in many Muslim-majority countries due to Islamic and cultural restrictions, and films depicting such relationships have been prohibited.

Advertisement

It should also be mentioned that the UAE and several Muslim countries banned Walt Disney-animated Pixar’s feature film Lightyear earlier this year for depicting characters in a same-sex relationship.

Also Read PM thanks UAE for flood relief assistance to Pakistan ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked the government of the United Arab...