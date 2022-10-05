Advertisement
  Blast in Kabul: An explosion occurred in the interior ministry near a mosque
  • On Wednesday, a mosque in the nation’s capital that was close to the heavily guarded interior ministry facility was struck by a blast.
  • Visitors and occasionally workers of the interior ministry used the mosque
  • Officials did not immediately provide any casualty figures or describe the explosion’s nature.
On Wednesday, a mosque in the nation’s capital that was close to the heavily guarded interior ministry facility was struck by a blast.

Visitors and occasionally workers of the interior ministry used the mosque, according to Abdul Nafi Takor.

Officials did not immediately provide any casualty figures or describe the explosion’s nature.

Next to the Kabul International Airport is a secure region where the interior ministry facility is located.

