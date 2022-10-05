On Wednesday, a mosque in the nation’s capital that was close to the heavily guarded interior ministry facility was struck by a blast.

Visitors and occasionally workers of the interior ministry used the mosque

Officials did not immediately provide any casualty figures or describe the explosion’s nature.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, a mosque in the nation’s capital that was close to the heavily guarded interior ministry facility was struck by a blast.

Visitors and occasionally workers of the interior ministry used the mosque, according to Abdul Nafi Takor.

Officials did not immediately provide any casualty figures or describe the explosion’s nature.

Next to the Kabul International Airport is a secure region where the interior ministry facility is located.

Also Read Russia asserts that it will reclaim annexations despite retreating According to Russia, territories of annexation that were lost to a Ukrainian...