Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant chief Arrested by Russians during Ukraine war

The head of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power facility has been taken prisoner by Russian forces, according to Enerhoatom, the country’s national nuclear regulator.

It claims that at around 16:00 local time (13:00 GMT), Ihor Murashov was detained as his automobile was travelling from the facility to the nearby town of Enerhodar.

According to the president of Enerhoatom, he was afterwards blindfolded and transferred to a detention facility in Enerhodar.

In March, Moscow took control of the largest nuclear power facility in Europe and retained its Ukrainian employees.

In the midst of widespread worries that this could result in a significant radiation disaster in Europe, both Ukraine and Russia accuse one another of repeatedly shelling the plant.

President of Enerhoatom Petro Kotin stated that Mr Murashov “bears major and exclusive responsibility for the nuclear and radiation safety” of the nuclear facility in a statement that was made public on Saturday.

The largest nuclear power plant in Europe and Ukraine’s operational safety, he claimed, are both at risk due to Friday’s imprisonment.

Furthermore, he informed the BBC that the arrest took place at the same time as Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the annexation of four regions of Ukraine, including Zaporizhzhia.

According to Mr Kontin, Rosatom representatives paid a visit to the plant “only two days ago.” They said that in accordance with the annexation of the area, Rosatom will take control of the power plant from Ukraine.

Mr Kontin stated that he thought the attempt to kidnap Mr Musharov was an effort to persuade him to agree to the transfer of the power plant from Ukraine to Russia.

“They are attempting to persuade him to agree to Rosatom acquiring [the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant] from Ukraine. But I have no doubt he opposes it. He has already rejected the Russian world on numerous occasions “explained Mr Kontin.

The facility president accused Russia of “nuclear terrorism” and made an appeal to the International Atomic Energy Agency to demand the immediate release of the plant’s leader.

In the occupied portion of the southern Zaporizhzhia area of Ukraine, close to Enerhodar, is where the six-reactor Zaporizhzhia nuclear facility is situated.

According to Ukraine, Russian troops are utilising the station as a military base and are effectively holding the staff at gunpoint.

Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, announced the annexation of the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions on Friday. Ukraine and the West strongly denounced this action.

None of the four eastern and southern areas of Ukraine is entirely under Moscow’s influence.

