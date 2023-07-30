Drone Attacks near Moscow and Ukraine: Recent Incidents

One drone shot down, two others crashed due to electronic warfare.

No injuries reported in the attack on Moscow.

Moscow rarely targeted during the conflict until recent drone attacks.

Advertisement

In an incident early on Sunday, the Russian defence ministry reported that three Ukrainian drones were downed over Moscow. One drone was shot down on the outskirts of the city, while two others were “suppressed by electronic warfare” and crashed into an office complex. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Moscow had rarely been targeted during the conflict in Ukraine until this year when several drone attacks occurred, including ones on the Kremlin and Russian towns near the Ukrainian border. Moscow accused Kyiv of being behind these attacks.

The defence ministry referred to the incident as an “attempted terrorist attack” by the Kyiv regime. They announced that one Ukrainian UAV was destroyed by air defence systems over the Odintsovo district, and two more drones lost control due to electronic warfare and crashed in the non-residential building complex of Moscow-City, a commercial development to the west of the city. The city’s Mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, confirmed that the facades of two office towers were slightly damaged, but there were no casualties.

Earlier this month, a series of drone attacks disrupted air traffic at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport. However, operations returned to normal within an hour after the latest attack. The recent attacks on Moscow come amid Ukraine’s counter-offensive to reclaim territory captured by Russia since the conflict began in February 2022. Russia’s foreign ministry accused the US and its NATO allies of providing help to the Kyiv regime, enabling these attacks.

In response to the drone attacks, Russia claimed to have intercepted two missiles over its southern Rostov region, resulting in injuries to at least 16 people. Another missile was downed near the city of Azov. On the Ukrainian side, a Russian strike killed two people in Zaporizhzhia, while a missile attack on Sumy caused one civilian death and injured five others. A building was destroyed in an explosion in Sumy in early July, resulting in three fatalities and 21 injuries.