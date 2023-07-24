Netanyahu’s Health and Controversial Judicial Overhaul in Israel

Demonstrations both for and against the government’s reform plans in Tel Aviv.

Efforts to reach a compromise continue as the vote approaches.

Critics accuse Netanyahu of a conflict of interest due to his ongoing corruption charges.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured the public of his well-being on Sunday after undergoing surgery to fit a pacemaker. This came amid intense protests against his government’s controversial judicial overhaul plan, which is approaching a crucial vote in parliament. Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in Jerusalem to oppose Netanyahu’s proposal to limit the powers of judges, fearing it could undermine Israel’s democracy. Concurrently, lawmakers began discussions on a major aspect of the reform package.

Demonstrations both supporting and opposing the government and its reform plans took place in Tel Aviv, where anti-government protests have been ongoing for 29 consecutive weeks. The Knesset is set to vote on a bill that would curtail the Supreme Court judges’ ability to overturn government decisions they consider “unreasonable.”

The crisis coincided with Netanyahu’s pacemaker surgery, which followed his recent hospitalization due to dizziness. The 73-year-old prime minister thanked his supporters for their concern and expressed gratitude to the medical staff at Sheba Medical Centre in a video message, assuring that he was doing well and would be back at parliament the following day.

Efforts to reach a compromise continued as the vote approached, with Netanyahu’s Likud party rejecting a proposal by Israel’s trade union confederation. President Isaac Herzog returned from the United States to meet with Netanyahu at Sheba, emphasizing the need for a swift agreement during this critical time.

Netanyahu’s government, comprising right-wing and ultra-Orthodox Jewish allies, argues that the proposed reforms aim to prevent undue influence by unelected judges and maintain a better balance of power. However, critics, including opponents and protestors, accuse Netanyahu, who is facing corruption charges in court, of having a conflict of interest. Some protesters have even labeled him the “crime minister.” Demonstrators, like Amir Goldstein, stressed the importance of safeguarding democracy and continued to pressure the government in their protest camp outside parliament.

