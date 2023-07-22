Waterfalls appear in train station after heavy rains in eastern China

Wuxi East train station in eastern China was engulfed by a deluge of flooding, creating an extraordinary scene reminiscent of waterfalls.

Escalators and staircases became torrents as water cascaded down, causing significant disruption.

This incident is part of a series of extreme weather events that have been sweeping through central and eastern China in recent months, leaving a trail of devastation in their wake.

China, the world’s most populous country and one of its largest economies, has been grappling with erratic weather patterns since April, including heavy rain, floods, and blistering heatwaves in inland regions.

As these extreme weather events continue, the nation’s capital, Beijing, remains on high alert for severe flooding.

Authorities attribute the intensified and unpredictable storms to the peak rainy season that arrived in late July.

The risks posed to heavily built-up megacities with inadequate drainage systems have raised concerns about China’s ability to handle such challenges, especially with the influence of climate change on weather patterns.

In response to the threat of flooding, Beijing has mobilized over 2,600 personnel to drain dozens of pumping stations and clear thousands of water drainage outlets along roads.

Some bus routes in suburban and mountainous areas have been suspended to minimize the impact of the floods.

The city of Tianjin, neighboring Beijing, has also intensified flood control efforts in the Hai basin, a significant northern drainage system.

Meanwhile, Jiangxi province has experienced scant rainfall, resulting in the record-low water level of Poyang Lake, China’s largest freshwater lake, which plays a vital role in regulating the flow of the Yangtze River and is often referred to as the “kidneys of China.”

The Central Meteorological Observatory has issued heavy rain warnings for eight provinces and autonomous regions, forecasting short-term heavy downpours and significant hourly rain totals.

Some areas may see maximum hourly rain of 30 to 60 millimeters (1.2 to 2.4 inches), while others are expected to receive more than 70 millimeters (2.76 inches). The situation remains highly monitored as the region copes with these challenging weather conditions.

