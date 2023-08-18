California on high alert for tropical storm Hurricane Hilary after 84 years

As Hurricane Hilary undergoes rapid intensification in the Pacific Ocean, California is on high alert, gearing up for a rare encounter with a tropical storm, an event that has not transpired in over eight decades.

The extraordinary nature of this impending occurrence has heightened apprehensions throughout the state.

The last instance of California encountering a tropical storm dates back an astonishing 84 years.

With Hurricane Hilary ascending to a Category 1 hurricane status and the potential for significant flooding looming, authorities and residents alike are preparing for unparalleled challenges.

While the impact of the anticipated landfall may mitigate some of its force, the looming specter of heavy rainfall remains a pivotal concern.

Of particular alarm is the possibility of several months’ worth of precipitation descending within the span of a mere couple of days. This deluge holds the potential to trigger flash floods, posing substantial threats to urban areas as well as more susceptible regions.

California’s readiness for this extraordinary meteorological event is undergoing a litmus test, as the state grapples with an unprecedented situation within living memory.

The urgency to brace for potential devastation has spurred local governments and emergency response teams to reassess their approaches, ensuring that residents are well-informed and equipped to confront the imminent challenges.

The rainfall stemming from Hurricane Hilary is slated to impact portions of the Southwest as early as Saturday, with California poised for the brunt of the storm on Monday.

While predictions indicate a weakening of the storm as it nears Southern California, experts underscore the looming probability of intense rain and ensuing flooding.

Southern California and segments of Nevada are poised to receive substantial precipitation, with estimates ranging from 2 to 6 inches in the areas hardest hit. Beyond the flood risk, the saturated ground could lead to mudslides and other forms of structural damage.

Even as the Southwest confronts the specter of ruinous floods, the inundation could bring some respite to the ongoing drought conditions that have plagued the region.

States such as California and Arizona have been grappling with drought, a situation exacerbated by the absence of the customary monsoon rains during this summer period.

