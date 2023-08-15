Donald Trump Indicted on Racketeering and Election Charges in Georgia

Charges stem from efforts to overturn 2020 election results against Joe Biden.

Fourth case against Trump this year, potential historic televised trial.

13 felony counts filed, including RICO Act violation and conspiracy charges.

Advertisement

Former US President Donald Trump was formally indicted on Tuesday, facing charges of racketeering and election-related crimes in connection with a comprehensive two-year investigation into his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results against Joe Biden in Georgia. Using legal tactics often deployed against organized crime figures, this marks the fourth case targeting the 77-year-old Republican this year and potentially sets the stage for an unprecedented event – the televised trial of a former US president.

Prosecutors in Atlanta filed 13 felony charges against Trump, intensifying the legal jeopardy he is confronting across multiple jurisdictions. Alongside him, 18 co-defendants were indicted, including his former personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and Mark Meadows, Trump’s White House chief of staff. With ongoing trials already planned in New York, south Florida, and Washington, this fresh wave of charges introduces the unique prospect of the 2024 presidential election being contested both in the courtroom and at the ballot box.

Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis asserted that the defendants had orchestrated a criminal racketeering operation to overturn Georgia’s election outcome, bypassing the state’s established legal processes for election disputes. The deadline for Trump and his co-defendants to turn themselves in to authorities was set for August 25, with Willis expressing her intention to commence the trial within six months.

In response to the indictment, Trump commented on his Truth Social platform, casting doubt on the timing of the charges and labeling them a continuation of a “witch hunt.” Trump’s legal team countered the allegations, challenging the presumed indictment leaks before grand jurors could deliberate, and characterizing the process as flawed and unconstitutional.

While Trump faces a range of accusations, including violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, soliciting public officials to breach their oaths, and filing false documents, Fulton County prosecutor Willis emphasized her commitment to nonpartisan decision-making, grounded in facts and the law. The indictment is another significant development in the ongoing legal battles surrounding the former president’s actions and adds to the already complex landscape he navigates.

Also Read Taliban’s Second Anniversary: Celebrations and Challenges Flags of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan displayed; public holiday. Strict interpretation...