Florida Gunman’s Manifesto Reveals Racially Motivated Motive

A 21-year-old Florida man killed 3 Black people in a racially-driven attack.

The shooter had authored multiple manifestos expressing hatred towards Black people.

The Justice Department is investigating the attack as a hate crime and racially motivated violent extremism.

Advertisement

A 21-year-old shooter in Florida killed three Black individuals in a racially-driven attack. Jacksonville’s Sheriff T.K. Waters described the shooter, Ryan Christopher Palmeter, as having written a disturbing crime manifesto.

The Sheriff’s Office released new CCTV footage showing Palmeter entering a Dollar General store with weapons. The victims were Angela Michelle Carr, Anolt Joseph Laguerre Jr., and Jerrald De’Shawn Gallion. Palmeter, who later died from self-inflicted injuries, had no prior criminal history and lived with his parents.

The shooter had authored multiple manifestos expressing hatred towards Black people, targeting his parents, the media, and federal agents.

Sheriff Waters confirmed that these manifestos revealed Palmeter’s hateful ideology. The shooting was racially motivated, fueled by his animosity towards Black individuals.

Despite a brief involuntary detention in 2017 under mental health legislation, Palmeter legally acquired his weapons. Sheriff Waters emphasized that the issue lay with the individual’s intentions rather than the availability of guns.

CCTV footage presented during a press conference depicted Palmeter approaching and fatally shooting his first victim in a car before entering the store. He allowed some people to leave the store unharmed.

Advertisement

US Attorney General Merrick Garland stated that the Justice Department was investigating the attack as a hate crime and racially motivated violent extremism, expressing a commitment to preventing hate-fueled violence.

Also Read Taiwan presidential race heats up with Terry Gou’s entry Terry Gou has announced his independent candidacy for the Taiwan presidential election...